Pacific Assets Trust Plc - Monthly Factsheet as at 31 August 2020
London, September 30
Pacific Assets Trust plc
30 September 2020
Monthly Fact Sheet as at 31 August 2020
Pacific Assets Trust plc Fact Sheet as at 31 August 2020 has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism and on the Company's website, www.pacific-assets.co.uk.
