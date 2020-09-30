Issuer Information 1 Issuer: Endurlán ríkissjóðs 2 Org. no: 471283-0459 3 LEI 254900IPCJWRC6XAJN15 Issue Information 4 Symbol (Ticker) RIKV 21 0915 5 ISIN code IS0000032316 6 CFI code D-Y-Z-T-X-R 7 FISN númer ENDURLAN RIKISS/ZERO CPN B 20210915 8 Bonds/bills: Bills 9 Total issued amount 10 Total amount previously issued 11 Amount issued at this 1.200.000.000 kr. time 12 Denomination in CSD 1 kr. 13 Listed on Nasdaq Stock Yes Exchange Amortization - Cash Flow 14 Amortization type Other 15 Amortization type, if Bill other 16 Currency ISK 17 Currency, if other 18 Issue date October 1, 2020 19 First ordinary September 15, 2021 installment date 20 Total number of 1 installments 21 Installment frequency N/A 22 Maturity date September 15, 2021 23 Interest rate N/A 24 Floating interest rate, if applicable 25 Floating interest rate, if other 26 Premium 27 Simple/compound interest Simple Interest 28 Simple/compound, if other 29 Day count convention ACT/360 30 Day count convention, if other 31 Interest from date N/A 32 First ordinary coupon date 33 Coupon frequency 34 Total number of coupon payments 35 If irregular cash flow, then how 36 Dirty price / clean price 37 If payment date is a No bank holiday, does payment include accrued interest for days missing until next business day? Indexing 38 Indexed 39 Name of index 40 Daily index or monthly index 41 Daily index or monthly index, if other 42 Base index value 43 Index base date N/A Other Information 44 Call option No 45 Put option No 46 Convertible No 47 Credit rating (rating Apr 2020 Moody's: A2 for long term domestic loans. agency, date) May 2020 S&P: A for long term domestic and A-1 for short term domestic loans. May 2020 Fitch; A for long term domestic loans. 48 Additional information Admission to Trading 49 Registered at CSD Yes 50 Securities depository Nasdaq verðbréfamiðstöð 51 Date of Application for September 29, 2020 Admission to Trading 52 Date of Approval of September 29, 2020 Application for Admission to Trading 53 Date of admission to October 1, 2020 trading 54 Order book ID RIKV_21_0915 55 Instrument subtype T-Bills 56 Market Iceland Cash Bond Trading 57 List population name ICE_TREASURY_BILLS 58 Static volatility guards No 59 Dynamic volatility No guards 60 MiFIR identifier BOND - Bonds 61 Bond type EUSB - Sovereign Bond