

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan's leading index rose less than initially estimated in July, final data from the Cabinet Office showed on Wednesday.



The leading index, which measures the future economic activity, rose to 86.7 in July from 83.8 in June. In the initial estimate, the reading was 86.9.



The coincident index increased to 78.3 in July from 74.4 in the previous month. According to the initial estimate, the reading was 76.2.



The lagging index was 92.4 in July versus 91.9 in the initial estimate. In June, the reading was 93.2.



Separate data from the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism showed that the housing starts decreased 9.1 percent year-on-year in August, following a 11.3 percent fall in July.



Economists had forecast an annual 10.9 percent decline.



Annualized housing starts decreased to 819,000 in August from 828,000 in the previous month.



Data also showed that construction orders received by big 50 contractors grew 28.5 percent on year in August, after a 22.9 percent decrease in July.



