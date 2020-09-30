

COPENHAGEN (dpa-AFX) - Denmark's jobless rate declined in August, figures from Statistics Denmark showed on Wednesday.



The gross unemployment rate fell to a seasonally adjusted 4.9 percent in August from 5.2 percent in July.



The gross unemployment fell by 9,700 to 137,800 in August from 147,500 in the preceding month.



The youth jobless rate, which is applicable to the 16 to 24 age group, fell to 2.2 percent in August from 2.5 percent in the previous month.



Based on the LFS data, the jobless rate was 6.1 percent in the 15 to 74 age group. The number of unemployed persons was 186,000 in August.



