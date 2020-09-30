

HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Finland's trade deficit decreased less than initially estimated in July, final figures from the Finnish Customs showed on Wednesday.



The trade deficit narrowed EUR 465 million in July from EUR 498 million in the same month last year. In the initial estimate, the trade deficit was EUR 440 million.



Exports declined 13.8 percent year-on-year in July, as initially estimated.



Imports fell 13.1 percent yearly in July, while it was 13.8 percent decline in the initial estimate.



Shipments to the EU countries decreased 9.9 percent in July. In the initial estimate, exports to the bloc fell 9.8 percent.



Imports from EU countries fell 11.4 percent in July. According to the initial estimate, imports declined 12.2 percent.



Shipments to countries outside the EU decreased 17.9 percent versus a 18.0 percent fall in the initial estimate.



Imports from non-EU countries declined 15.3 percent, as estimated.



For the January-July period, the trade deficit was EUR 2.2 billion compared to a EUR 508 million shortfall registered a year ago. In the initial estimate, the trade deficit was EUR 2.1 billion.



Exports declined 16.8 percent, as initially estimated.



Imports decreased 12.2 percent versus a 12.3 percent fall in the initial estimate.



