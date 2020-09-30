KEFI GOLD AND COPPER

Since our last note, KEFI has continued to advance towards its goal of achieving production in FY22. Among other things, this has included raising £3.7m in equity in May and establishing early-stage mining specialist, RAB Capital, as a cornerstone investor. More recently, it has also announced a maiden mineral resource at Hawiah (in Saudi Arabia) of 19.3Mt at a grade of 1.86% copper equivalent containing 359kt CuE (or 1.2Moz AuE) and a corresponding preliminary economic assessment (PEA), which confirms it as a high priority target. The company has consistently maintained its goal of formally agreeing its full funding structure with all participants in October 2020, ahead of construction in FY21 and first gold in FY22 and, to this end, development activities have continued unabated, despite COVID-19.

