

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Cheesecake Factory Inc. (CAKE) said it is celebrating the start of National Dessert Month this October by announcing two consecutive offers.



On Thursday, October 1, 2020, Cheesecake Factory will offer guests a $5 slice of any of its more than 30 flavors of cheesecake or layer cake. The offer is available to all dine-in guests and is limited to one slice per take-out order or one slice per delivery order through DoorDash.



To receive the offer on take-out or delivery orders, customers can use promo code 'SLICEFIVE' at checkout.



Further, from Friday, October 2 to October 9, 2020, Cheesecake Factory is offering $10 off when guests spend $40 or more and use promo code 'CHEESECAKE10' at checkout on take-out orders placed through its website and on delivery orders through DoorDash.



