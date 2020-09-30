

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Austria's producer prices declined at a softer pace in August, figures from Statistics Austria showed on Wednesday.



The producer price index declined 1.9 percent year-on-year in August, following a 2.1 percent fall in July and June.



The decline in producer prices was mainly driven by a fall in energy prices and intermediate goods by 5.7 percent and 2.3 percent, respectively.



Meanwhile, prices for capital goods rose 0.6 percent in August and those for consumer goods increased 0.7 percent.



On a monthly basis, producer prices remained unchanged in August, after a 0.1 percent increase in the preceding month.



