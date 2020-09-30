Abiquo 5.1 Launched: Simplifies cloud management, makes it easier and more focused on each company's specific needs

BARCELONA, Spain, Sept. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Abiquo , the leading Cloud Management Provider, helps businesses leverage complex hybrid cloud environments for competitive advantage, while simplifying workflow for cloud users. Version 5.1 delivers real business benefits by offering new features and functionalities that will help companies to reach its goals.

Deploy VMs faster than ever

In many clouds, the workflow to configure and deploy VMs can be convoluted and time consuming, and often requires a significant level of technical expertise, costing companies both time and money.

Abiquo helps save valuable time and reduce management complexity by automating these tasks.

Abiquo 5.1 gives a competitive advantage by speeding up IT processes, enabling users to deploy VMs even more quickly and easily , helping save employee time and reducing time to market for new products and services.

Self-service VM snapshots, the safe way

Cloud platform users often look for a way to ensure that data is safe while performing maintenance or other one-off tasks, and look to IT teams to take care of this with solutions such as backups on demand and VM snapshots. Each of these comes with a downside though; Backup on demand requires restore on demand to be really effective, while snapshots can create performance issues and can easily get out of control. This is particularly true in a multi-user and, even more, a multi-tenant cloud environment.

Abiquo v5.1 supplements the existing scheduled and on-demand backup and restore functionality with new self-service VMware snapshots . Users can take snapshots and roll them back on demand, while configurable snapshot depth and scheduled auto-consolidation ensures that workloads do not run from snapshots indefinitely.

More control over public clouds

Companies need public cloud management to be simpler, easier and more focused on their unique needs, with tools available to customize cloud management processes to deliver competitive advantage.

Abiquo's new version 5.1 delivers on that vision, introducing a new way to customize network elements. The platform allows to create and specify the address range for the VDC to use as part of a custom private network configuration.

Virtual Datacenter Management

Abiquo 5.1 incorporates new functionality to help users organize their workloads on multiple clouds . Now, a new filter by providers makes it easier for users to find virtual datacenters.

Use VM Hardware profiles across multiple cloud providers more easily

Private cloud platforms based on VMware, KVM and others do not natively offer hardware profiles, but rather present users with a free choice of CPU and RAM. Abiquo has long offered the option to use hardware profiles in private cloud to mirror your public cloud providers.

Now, Abiquo 5.1 introduces hardware profile families and types to improve the organization of HPs and help customers with usage hints to select the perfect HP. This feature also allows users to select a similar Hardware Profile between clouds, facilitating easy deployment of a defined application blueprint on all clouds.

Save money by setting bandwidth limits

Companies can now not only save money but also offer different network SLAs to their customers, which gives another way to monetize network resources.

Abiquo 5.1 enables the user to set a bandwidth limit in a virtual datacenter for each Public IP using Quality of Service (QoS traffic shaping) parameters. This feature applies to public IPs in infrastructure and managed by NSX in vCenter and vCenter clusters.

Get your Virtual Resources better organized than ever!

Organizing resources well is just the first part of saving companies' time and efforts.

Now Abiquo makes it possible by introducing a new Locations section in the Cloud view . Virtual resources are now even more organized, by locations and by datacenter, which will helpsave time and efforts when checking cloud resources.

For more information visit www.abiquo.com

About Abiquo

Founded in 2006 with headquarters in London and offices in Europe, Abiquo is a leading developer of Hybrid Cloud management solutions.

Abiquo delivers cloud orchestration software for cloud service providers; Abiquo multicloud platform allows customers to quickly build and monetise cloud services, whilst managing hybrid, private or public cloud infrastructure from one intuitive portal.

Abiquo serves the complex needs of enterprises and service providers as they advance their virtualization implementations into cloud services, adding value through greater efficiency, visibility, simplicity and control.

Media contact:

Anna Marí

Marketing and Communications Manager, Abiquo

anna.mari@abiquo.com