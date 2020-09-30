Strattner Financial Group: Strattner Group Issues Corporate Update To Shareholders

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 30, 2020 / Strattner Group Corp. (OTC PINK:SCNG) announces a corporate update to all shareholders today for a better overview of company developments.

Dear Shareholders,

We have achieved a lot and we wanted to provide a detailed corporate update to share some light on recent developments, our way forward and why we are structuring Strattner Group as a small-cap conglomerate. The main reason why we structuring as a conglomerate is because we manage our growth from the viewpoint of a professional investor which is our core business through TBS Capital Management LLC and our private funds. We are experts in structured investments and understand how to build financing and management models for our subsidiaries. In theory, the firms in a conglomerate structure have no overlapping connection, but in practice, there are strategic shared interests. We see overlap in technologies, production, marketing, financial management, research, and development, and other factor that makes subsidiaries synergistic, even in unrelated industries.

Our technology unit Strattner Technologies LLC is working towards meeting our contractual obligations to FEMA delivering the Strattner.Alerts app as soon as possible. We are also excited about our agreement with Pareteum Corporation (TEUM), a global cloud communications platform company to launch the Strattner Voice brand, a Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO), GSM cellular network complementing its satellite communications network Strattner.Space. We announced our agreement with Pivotel in July, 2020 and will be building a strategic launch plan for Strattner.Space and Strattner.Voice.

Through Strattner Capital Management Ltd. we signed an agreement with UK Based FCA Regulatory Hosting Provider Vantage Ventures to Launch Full-Service Brokerage Business which will be an instrumental piece to our core business. We will be running our alternative investment management business, primarily managing our private funds TBS Capital LP and TBS equities Fund LLC whilst we will be offering a Full Service institutional brokerage service through Strattner Capital Management Ltd. primarily helping professional investors in the corporate bond markets.

We are going to engage an independent third-party business valuation firm to have conclusions as to our business valuation. We have very exciting contracts and attractive revenue opportunities in our core businesses and will be making an announcement when the valuation comes in.

We extend our wishes to all our shareholders and stakeholders.

Strattner Group Corp. also known as Strattners is a publicly traded small-cap conglomerate and parent company of the Strattner portfolio of brands and subsidiaries.

