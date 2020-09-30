IOV Labs: IOVlabs and Grupo Sabra Announce "Extrimian": Blockchain Solutions for Businesses and Governments

GIBRALTAR / ACCESSWIRE / September 30, 2020 / IOVlabs, the parent company of Bitcoin smart contract platform RSK and its Infrastructure Framework (RIF), has partnered with Grupo Sabra, a solution company with proven track record implementing real-world enterprise blockchain applications, to create a new Joint Venture called Extrimian.

The new company is offering a platform and ecosystem called RSK Enterprise Cloud aimed for governments, entrepreneurs and enterprises. Through it, they will be able to create their own decentralized applications (dApps), easily set up and administrate the technological stack required to connect the enterprise to decentralized networks and even to deploy consortium networks in minutes without hassle.

Extrimian wishes to facilitate the mainstream adoption of blockchain technologies and to build digitized value networks. Thereby, saving time and money for businesses and governments, allowing them to focus on the core value of their dApps innovations and introducing efficiencies in app creation and infrastructure operations.

The RSK Enterprise Cloud is a Blockchain-as-a-Service platform designed specifically for government and businesses of any size to develop decentralized solutions. Among its offerings are:

Flexible connection: easily integrate the enterprise IT with decentralized networks and run everything, from Proof of Concepts to enterprise-grade blockchain applications.

Ecosystem: accelerate development using powerful pre-integrated solutions and services from our ecosystem.

Governance: implement a governance operating model for your Consortium Network in a few clicks using our "Governance-as-a-Service" platform

Fully managed: shift resources away from platform operation with our multi-cloud, fully managed and world-class Blockchain-as-a-Service (BaaS).

With the release of Extrimian, IOVlabs and Grupo Sabra intend to create a thriving ecosystem where developers, entrepreneurs, enterprises and governments grow together. It is combining the pillars of market access, i.e. sales partners and channels, the cloud and technology providers for infrastructure, and the solution and service providers via the marketplace.

Diego Gutiérrez Zaldívar, CEO & Co-founder IOVlabs, said, "Extrimian gives businesses exposure to the benefits of blockchain technology without the complexity. It enables them to go to market quickly with a native application while tapping into the many benefits that DLT has to offer. We look forward to working with Grupo Sabra to onboard the next wave of enterprises, while lowering the barriers to broader blockchain adoption."

Guillermo Villanueva, CEO of Extrimian & Co-founder of Grupo Sabra, said, "RSK Enterprise Cloud" is a platform created by developers for developers that comes as a result of more than six years implementing Blockchain projects within our enterprise and government customers. We faced all the complexity of working directly with the base blockchain protocols and realized that Extrimian was the missing piece to enable mainstream adoption."

About IOVlabs

IOVlabs develops the blockchain technologies needed for a new global financial ecosystem that fosters opportunity, transparency, and trust. The organization currently develops the RSK Smart Contract Network,RSK Infrastructure Framework (RIF) and Taringa! 's platforms. The RSK Network is one of the more secure smart contract platforms in the world, designed to leverage Bitcoin's unparalleled hash power while extending its capabilities. RSK Infrastructure Framework (RIF) is a suite of open and decentralized infrastructure protocols that enable faster, easier and scalable development of distributed applications (dApps) within a unified environment. Taringa! is Latin America's largest Spanish speaking social network with 30 million users and 1,000 active online communities.

About Grupo Sabra

Established in 2009, Grupo Sabra is a blockchain solution company that provides infrastructure, technical components and services in order to deliver best in class decentralized solutions over Blockchain platforms. Grupo Sabra has a team of blockchain specialists with proven experience in projects deployed in production and currently generating business value in various industries.

