MedLite ID, Inc.: MedLite ID and Veterans Healthcare Supply Solutions Partner to Provide Innovative Patient Safety Solution to VA and DoD Healthcare Facilities

MedLite ID is designed to reduce the risk of life-threatening errors for critically ill patients receiving multiple IV infusions

ST. GEORGE, UT / ACCESSWIRE / September 30, 2020 / MedLite ID, offering an innovative patient safety solution, today announced it had signed an exclusive distribution agreement for U.S. government healthcare facilities with Veterans Healthcare Supply Solutions (VHSS). VHSS is a verified Service-Disabled Veteran Owned small business representing many of the healthcare industry's leading manufacturers- making them the ideal partner to introduce the MedLite ID to VA and military healthcare facilities.

MedLite ID CEO Rodney Schutt stated, "MedLite ID solves a decades old problem of identifying and tracing the primary/emergency medication line by lighting the line and making it easier, more efficient and less stressful for clinicians providing complex medical care."

In addition, said Schutt, "We feel MedLite ID will be unbelievably valuable in protecting caregivers against COVID-19 exposure. A study at Dixie State University School of Nursing found that MedLite ID reduced the time it took to trace the primary / emergency medication line (sometimes called the safe push line) by one-minute per task. That means that a 16-bed ICU could reduce exposure to COVID-19 by as much as two-hours during a single 12-hour shift."

"Our partnership with Veterans Healthcare Supply Solutions is a major accomplishment for us and we are looking forward to growing both our businesses, while improving patient care. VHSS is a market leader and provides an efficient procurement platform for today's federal government buying agencies. With a workforce of veterans, VHSS has the perfect business model to help provide our innovative technology to military patients and veterans." concluded Schutt.

Gary Skura, CEO of VHSS added, "MedLite ID is a great addition to the VHSS portfolio. We have been providing IV infusion equipment to our government partners for over 10 years. MedLite ID will allow us to help our customers improve infusion safety and protect our veterans. We are happy that MedLite ID recognized our dedication, and passion for providing innovative products to our veterans."

MedPro Healthcare Sales Solutions - an industry-leading contracted medical sales organization serving the government market - will serve as MedLite ID's national sales team. "We view MedLite ID as a truly innovative product that will soon replace today's typical devices used in all kinds of medical procedures and settings," said MedPro CEO Bill Sparks. "We couldn't be more excited to have our organization provide coast to coast sales on behalf of MedLite ID and in conjunction with VHSS."

Under the terms of the agreement, VHSS will employ its deep experience in the government healthcare market to distribute MedLite ID's innovative patient safety devices. The distribution agreement gives VHSS exclusive rights to distribute MedLite ID to VA and DoD government healthcare facilities. Financial details were not disclosed.

Early adoption of the MedLite ID has included intensive care units, pediatric intensive care units, oncology, and operating rooms. Additional applications will include cardiac care units, emergency departments and during transport of critically ill patients.

About MedLite ID

MedLite ID is a medical device manufacturer partnered with Notre Dame and Dixie State Universities to develop a unique solution designed to light the primary medication infusion line (sometimes referred to as the safe push line) in a visually distinct and easily identifiable way to help prevent "infusion confusion", reduce the risk of medical errors and to improve patient safety. For more information on MedLite ID, please visit www.medliteid.com

About Veterans Healthcare Supply Solutions

Veterans Healthcare Supply Solutions, Inc. is a Service-Disabled Veteran Owned Small Business providing distribution of healthcare related supplies and equipment to the Federal Government. Headquartered in Jacksonville, FL, VHSS is a diversified healthcare supply distributor with a state-of-the-art warehouse, Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) and Warehouse Management (WMS) system. With over 30 years of healthcare distribution management experience, VHSS provides & represents leading manufacturers to Federal Government agencies.

