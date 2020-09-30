BD Consulting: NeuroSport and TrainerMD(R) Launch Advanced Athlete Readiness and Safety Centers in Greater Boston Area

Partnership provides personalized performance insights and the fastest, safest, and most comprehensive return to play process for athlete concussion management

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / September 30, 2020 / NeuroSport, the leader in sports concussion prevention and treatment, has announced a strategic partnership with TrainerMD®, a leading Boston-based sport sciences technology firm, to deliver a new comprehensive athlete performance and safety experience.

The partnership will enable athletes of all ages and abilities to better personalize approaches for improved outcomes while in the clinic and via the cloud. This can be done with or without the direct supervision of a professional provider, coach, or trainer. Each company offers expert-led evidence-based services for managing risk, accountability, and optimization. As Sports Related Concussions (SRC) and Musculoskeletal Injuries (MSI) are on the rise, this new venture will positively impact athlete communities in the greater Boston area and beyond.

"NeuroSport and TrainerMD raise the bar by providing players, families and organizations with comprehensive solutions and an added level of assurance that has been lacking in the sports world," says Fred Willis, founder of NeuroSport. "With emerging evidence in sport sciences and new disruptive technologies available today, we're allowing personalization and collaboration like never before."

Starting this year, Lovell Hockey will work with NeuroSport as well as TrainerMD to make Neurological Performance Baseline Concussion and Athlete Readiness Baselines available to all players. Lovell Hockey is the nationally recognized leader in on-and-off ice training, with professional alumni like Noah Hanafin, the Bruin's Chris Wagner, and several others.

"By teaming up with NeuroSport and TrainerMD, Lovell Hockey now provides each of our athletes with comprehensive Athlete Readiness Evaluations for not only greater health and fitness, but also an edge in competition" according to Tim Lovell, founder of Lovell Hockey. "Every athlete should be able to enjoy working hard while also feeling safe and supported in season and year-round."

About NeuroSport

NeuroSport is the leading provider of concussion and sports neuroscience services in the Boston area. They offer evidence-based concussion tests and screenings for athlete examinations and benchmarks. Their baseline provider assessment measures over 10 key areas of neurocognitive function, including balance, reaction time, speed, spatial processing, reasoning, concentration, ocular latency, brain performance and more. NeuroSports' assessment is critical for doctors to make return to play decisions through the best evidence and protocols available. You can find NeuroSport locations in Norwell, Canton, Tewksbury, and Falmouth for now, with future expansions in the works.

NeuroSport is looking for sports-oriented MD's/Neurologist for evaluation and treatment services exclusively for athletes with neurological issues to join our growing practice. For more information, please email Fred Willis Founder, President & CEO at Fred.Willis@Neurosportconcussion.com or (978) 594-8665 Office/Cell (508) 212-2074.

About TrainerMD

TrainerMD® is the leading provider of advanced athlete performance and readiness services in the greater Boston area. TrainerMD® has accomplished this through years of expert led athlete research and development, spanning health, fitness, sports nutrition, wellness, and more. Starting with an onsite PreFormance AI driven evaluations, over 3 million points of data are collected, analyzed, and sent to manage in the cloud. From there, athletes can leverage analytic insights to tailor their programs remotely, while staying connected to health, sport, and fitness professional in real-time. The TrainerMD patented cloud platform enables users to receive data-driven insights from digital integrations with AI-driven tools including micro-nutrition meal plans, 3-D body scans for composition analysis, wearables, sports tech devices, and workload stress tracking. "Athletes are bio-individual, high performers. No two athletes are the same and they should not have the same approach to recovery, rehabilitation or conditioning today", explains Joseph Howley, TrainerMD CEO and Founder.

About Lovell Hockey Organization

Lovell Hockey is the largest on & off ice hockey development organization in US hockey with a track record spanning over 20 years. As a premier source for professional and Olympic athletes, Lovell offers skills, clinics, lessons, tournaments, leagues. camps, training, and AAA elite club travel teams. There are currently 92 hockey teams trusting Lovell which comprises over 2,000 athletes under management in all.

