

ANKARA (dpa-AFX) - Turkey's trade deficit widened in August as exports fell and imports rose strongly, data from the Turkish Statistical Institute showed on Wednesday.



The trade deficit increased to $6.278 billion in August from $2.341 billion in the same month last year. In July, the trade deficit was $2.8 billion.



Exports fell 5.7 percent annually in August and imports increased 20.4 percent.



On a seasonally and calendar adjusted basis, exports decreased 4.6 percent in August and imports rose by 18.9 percent from the previous month.



Calendar adjusted exports decreased 9.1 percent and imports rose by 15.3 percent from a year ago.



