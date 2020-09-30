New interactive, public Internet intelligence platform lets anyone view the latest global Internet trends, traffic patterns, and threat intelligence, for free

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE: NET), the security, performance, and reliability company helping to build a better Internet, today launched Cloudflare Radar, a free public tool that lets anyone view global traffic and security trends across the Internet as they happen. Leveraging Cloudflare's network, which touches more than 25 million Internet properties and spans more than 200 cities in over 100 countries, Cloudflare Radar allows people to access global and regional trends in traffic patterns, view changes in traffic to popular websites over time, and monitor emerging security threats.

"Cloudflare has built one of the world's largest networks, offering one of the most representative views of Internet traffic and activity worldwide," said Matthew Prince, co-founder and CEO of Cloudflare. "Cloudflare Radar is like a newspaper for the Internet, showing the latest headlines so everyone can understand what's happening at any given time online. Giving any digital citizen the chance to see what's happening online is part of our pursuit to help build a better, more informed, Internet."

With Cloudflare Radar, anyone can easily explore Internet trends and insights related to security, performance, and usage. Now anyone can access Cloudflare Radar to:

Internet News Trends: Discover the latest trends happening online-including the adoption of new technologies, operating systems, and even what devices people are using by region.

Discover the latest trends happening online-including the adoption of new technologies, operating systems, and even what devices people are using by region. Trending Domains: Access a running list of the most visited websites globally, and by region.

Access a running list of the most visited websites globally, and by region. Traffic Volume: Uncover current Internet traffic volumes globally, and by region.

Uncover current Internet traffic volumes globally, and by region. Attack Activity: Identify insights into attack vectors and volumes globally, and by region.

Identify insights into attack vectors and volumes globally, and by region. Domain Insights: Learn more about individual domains, including a domain's traffic ranking, creation date, and if it follows the latest security protocols.

Learn more about individual domains, including a domain's traffic ranking, creation date, and if it follows the latest security protocols. IP Insights: Find more information about specific IP addresses including its ISP, origin country, and even if it has been associated with a bot before.

Cloudflare Radar is available to everyone today. Check it out for yourself at: https://radar.cloudflare.com/

