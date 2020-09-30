Global Conductive Polymer Market Expected to Garner a Revenue of $7,118.5 million at a CAGR of 7.7% - Exclusive Report [202 pages] by Research Dive

The global conductive polymer market is going to experience a massive growth during the forecast period. North America will continue its dominance. The leading players are focusing and developing new strategies for the further growth of the market

PUNE, India, Sept. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Research Dive has recently published a new report titled, "Conductive Polymer Market, by Type (Polyaniline (PANI), Polypyrrole (PPY), Polyphenylene Vinylene (PPV), Poly(3,4-ethylenedioxythiophene) (PEDOT), Polyacetylene, Others), Application (Anti-Static Packaging and Coating, Photographic Film, Solar Cell, Display Screen, Polymer Capacitor, LED Lights, Others), Regional Analysis (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAMEA): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-to2027"

The Global Conductive Polymer Market is expected to surpass $7,118.5 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 7.7%, increasing from $4,842.8 million in 2019.

Regional Insights

North America Conductive Polymer Market generated a revenue of around $1,592.8 million in 2019. The regional market is further projected to garner a revenue of $2,277.9 million by 2027. The rising demand of conductive polymers for the production of electronic components in the mobile phones, televisions and laptops is the main reason behind this estimation.

Get Sample Report [80 pages] of Global Conductive Polymer Market https://www.researchdive.com/download-sample/403

Key Segments of the Industry

The conductive polymer market is segmented on the basis of type, application, and region.

In the type segment, Polypyrrole (PPY) type is going to be most lucrative during the forecast period. This projected growth in conductive polymer market is mainly because of the increasing usage of Polypyrrole materials. The great shielding properties of Polypyrrole has increased its usage in the electronic devices packaging process.

In the application segment, the conductive polymer market for anti-static packaging and coating sub-segment accounted for highest market size in the previous years. The segment is expected to account for $3,319.5 million by 2027. This growth can be attributed to the extensive use of conductive polymers in anti-static packaging and coatings application of electronic appliances.

Market Dynamics

Latest developments in the electronic sectors can be considered as a major driving factor behind the growth of the conductive polymer market, the report states. The increasing awareness about safety packaging of electronic components for protection against electromagnetic inference and static electricity is another attributor behind the growth of the market, since the packaging uses conductive polymers to a large extent.

The easy availability of substitute materials along with low thermal conductivity is predicted to hinder the growth of the market in the upcoming years.

Conductive polymer is an environment-friendly material. Hence, these materials are extensively used in the production of electricity from renewable sources, thus reducing the use of fossil fuels.

Quick Download, COVID-19 Impact Analysis Report of Global Conductive Polymer Market

Top 10 Key Players of the Global Conductive Polymer Market

1. American Dyes Inc.

2. Heraeus Holding GmbH

3. Sabic

4. Merck KGaA

5. Celanese Corporation

6. ABTECH SCIENTIFIC INC.

7. Agfa-Gevaert Group

8. KEMET Corporation

9. Rieke Metals, LLC

10.Solvay.

The report also discusses the other vital aspects of the market including fiscal performance of the key players, product portfolio, SWOT analysis, and recent tactical developments. Quick Download Top Companies Development Strategies Summary Report [75 pages]

Porter's Five Forces Analysis for Conductive Polymer Market:

Bargaining Power of Suppliers: This market has high number of traders and changing cost of conductive polymer is expected to be high. The bargaining power of traders is HIGH.

Bargaining Power of Consumer: This market contains huge number of users and product dependency is estimated to be low owing to low brand loyalty is delivering HIGH negotiating power of buyer.

Threat of New Participants: This market requires low investments and increasing utilization of conductive polymers in solar panel manufacturing, automobiles and other applications. This factor is resulting in HIGH threat of new participants in the global marketplace.

Threat of Substitutes: The conductive polymer market has high number substitutes delivering low brand loyalty of these products, and therefore LOW threat of substitutes.

Competition Among Rivals: The presence of prominent participants in this market and they are concentrating on product launches and joint ventures. These are most frequent tactics followed by major players, resulting in HIGH rivalry among the market players.

More about Conductive Polymer:

Conductive Polymer s to Gain Traction in Various Application Areas

Global Conductive Polymer Market to Grow Exponentially in the Forecast Period Owing to Novel Product Launches

Some other trending market studies of Advanced Materials

1.Cast polymer Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026 - Request to Download TOC Sample

2.Expanded Polystyrene Packaging Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026 - Request to Download TOC Sample

3.Demulsifier Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026 - Request to Download TOC Sample

4.Non-Phthalate Plasticizers Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027- Request to Download TOC Sample

About Research Dive

Research Dive is a market research firm based in Pune, India. Maintaining the integrity and authenticity of the services, the firm provides the services that are solely based on its exclusive data model, compelled by the 360-degree research methodology, which guarantees comprehensive and accurate analysis. With an unprecedented access to several paid data resources, team of expert researchers, and strict work ethic, the firm offers insights that are extremely precise and reliable. Scrutinizing relevant news releases, government publications, decades of trade data, and technical & white papers, Research dive deliver the required services to its clients well within the required timeframe. Its expertise is focused on examining niche markets, targeting its major driving factors, and spotting threatening hindrances. Complementarily, it also has a seamless collaboration with the major industry aficionado that further offers its research an edge.

Contact:

Mr. Abhishek Paliwal

Research Dive

30 Wall St. 8th Floor, New York NY 10005

(P) +91-(788)-802-9103 (India)

+1-(917)-444-1262 (US)

Toll Free: 1-888-961-4454

E-mail: support@researchdive.com

Website: https://www.researchdive.com

Blog: https://www.researchdive.com/blog/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/research-dive/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/ResearchDive

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Research-Dive-1385542314927521

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/997523/Research_Dive_Logo.jpg