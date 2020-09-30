

LJUBLJANA (dpa-AFX) - Slovenia consumer prices fell in August, figures from the Statistical Office of the Republic of Slovenia showed on Wednesday.



The consumer price index fell 0.3 percent year-on-year in August, following a 0.1 percent decrease in July.



Prices for transport declined 6.2 percent yearly in August. Prices for clothing and footwear and recreation and culture decreased by 5.3 percent and 0.6 percent, respectively.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices fell 0.4 percent in August, following a 0.1 percent decline in the previous month.



Separate data from the statistical office showed that the import prices decreased 3.4 percent yearly in August.



On a monthly basis, import prices fell 0.1 percent in August.



