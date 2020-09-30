Ananda Developments Plc - Result of AGM
PR Newswire
London, September 30
30 September 2020
ANANDA DEVELOPMENTS PLC
("Ananda" or the "Company")
Result of Annual General Meeting
Ananda Developments plc is pleased to announce that all the Resolutions were duly passed at the Annual General Meeting of the Company held today.
-Ends-
The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.
|ANANDA DEVELOPMENTS PLC
Chief Executive Officer
Melissa Sturgess
Investor Relations
Jeremy Sturgess-Smith
|+44 (0)7717 573 235
ir@anandadevelopments.com
|PETERHOUSE CAPITAL LIMTED
Corporate Finance
Mark Anwyl
Allie Feuerlein
Corporate Broking
Lucy Williams
Duncan Vasey
|+44 (0)20 7469 0930
|CELICOURT COMMUNICATIONS
Mark Antelme
Ollie Mills
|+44 (0)20 7520 9266
Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) Disclosure
The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014. Upon the publication of this announcement via a Regulatory Information Service, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.