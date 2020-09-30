Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 30, 2020) - Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd. (TSXV: NSP) (OTCQB: NSPDF) (FSE: 50N) ("Naturally Splendid") is pleased to announce they have signed an exclusive sales and distribution agreement for an extensive line of plant-based, meat alternative products, with one of Australia's most popular plant-based manufacturers.

Naturally Splendid has come to terms with BettaLife Global Food Solutions of Australia for the exclusive sales and distribution rights for Canada, for a wide range of plant-based, meat alternative products. The Company has also been granted sales and distribution rights to access the United States market.

In North America, Naturally Splendid will market this product line under the brand NATERA Plant Based Foods: www.naterafoods.com

Although most consumers are aware of plant-based burgers, the NATERA Plant Based Food line offers consumers far more choices than most plant-based food manufacturers in North America.

NATERA Plant Based Foods have over 20 SKU's ready to go for the North American market which will begin to be systematically rolled out over the next 6 months. The company is launching 6 of the 20 products into retail beginning Oct 2020. The NATERA Plant Based Foods retail line will include: Burgers, Schnitzel, Kiev, Sweet Chili Tenders, Nuggets, and Garlic Cheese Bites.

NATERA Plant Based Foods will offer a range of plant-based alternatives for; beef, chicken, pork, fish, and shellfish. In each category there are multiple products which in turn provides significant choice for consumers looking to include plant-based foods into their eating habits.

NATERA Plant Based Foods is currently available for food service and is preparing for their retail launch targeted for Q4, 2020.

Additionally, Naturally Splendid has confirmed adequate line processing time with the manufacturer to meet current needs into Q2 of 2021. The companies have begun discussions on building out a manufacturing facility in Canada to meet anticipated consumer demand for these market disrupting products.

Naturally Splendid CEO, Mr. J. Craig Goodwin states, "Naturally Splendid began with the idea that plant-based diets are good for people and the planet. Our initial products were hemp based, given hemp boasts such an impressive nutritional profile of protein and omegas. The acquisition of Prosnack Natural Foods afforded the opportunity to become a manufacturer of nutritious plant-based bars and bites. And more recently we entered a joint venture, Plasm Pharmaceutical, to pursue a Health Canada approved phase 2 clinical trial for the curcumin-based target drug CavaltinibTM, which incorporates a patented extraction technology. In essence, a plant-based medicine. And now, with our launch of NATERA Plant Based Foods, the Company is positioned to distribute delicious plant-based meals to a wide range of consumers in this rapidly growing category. Throughout these diverse opportunities, plant-based products have remained central to our strategy as they will moving forward."

About Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd.

NSE operates a Safe Quality Food Level 2 certified food manufacturing facility just outside Vancouver, BC in Canada. We have established numerous healthy, functional foods under recognized brands such as Natera Sport , Natera Hemp Foods , CHII , Elevate Me and Woods Wild Bar . The Company has a myriad of new products and line extensions under development that are approaching launch. NSE has also developed proprietary technologies for the extraction of high demand, healthy omega 3 and 6 oils from hemp. NSE is the current "go-to" manufacturer for healthy, functional food products and ingredients focusing on plant-based ingredients. The Company provides contract manufacturing services for many global healthy food companies, private labelling a wide variety of nutritional food products destined for global healthy food markets.

