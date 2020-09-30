

LISBON (dpa-AFX) - Portugal's consumer prices fell in September, preliminary data from Statistics Portugal showed on Wednesday.



The consumer price index fell 0.08 percent year-on-year in September, following a 0.01 percent decrease in August.



The core CPI, which excludes energy and unprocessed food products components fell 0.1 percent in September, same as in the prior month.



Prices for energy declined 5.50 percent year-on-year in September, following a 4.94 percent decrease in the preceding month.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices rose 1.03 percent in September, after a 0.27 percent fall in the previous month.



The EU measure of harmonized index of consumer price, or HICP, fell 0.7 percent annually in September, after a 0.2 percent decline in the prior month.



On a month-on-month basis, the HICP rose 0.8 percent in September, after a 0.3 percent fall in the preceding month.



Separate data from the statistical office showed that industrial production rose 3.0 percent yearly in August, after an 8.8 percent fall in July.



Manufacturing output rose 2.2 percent annually in August, after a 8.2 percent fall in the preceding month.



Energy output rose 13.6 percent annually in August and intermediate output grew 2.0 percent.



Meanwhile, production in investment declined 1.1 percent.



On a monthly basis, industrial production rose 10.0 percent in August, after a 12.6 percent growth in the preceding month.



