

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italy's consumer prices fell in September, data from the statistical office Istat showed on Wednesday.



The consumer price index fell 0.5 percent year-on-year in September, same as seen in August. Economists had expected a 0.4 percent fall.



The core inflation excluding prices of energy and unprocessed food eased to 0.1 percent in September from 0.3 percent in the preceding month.



On a month-on-month basis, consumer prices fell 0.6 percent in September. Economists had expected a 0.3 percent rise.



The EU measure of harmonized index of consumer prices, or HICP, fell 0.9 percent annually in September, following a 0.5 percent decrease in the prior month. Economists had expected a 0.4 percent fall.



On a monthly basis, HICP rose 1.0 percent in September. Economists had expected a 1.4 percent rise.



