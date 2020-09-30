

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Greece producer prices declined at a softer pace in August, data from the Hellenic Statistical Authority showed on Wednesday.



The producer prices index declined 6.6 percent year-on-year in August, following a 7.9 percent fall in July.



On an annual basis, producer prices in the domestic market and non-domestic market decreased by 4.1 percent and 14.3 percent, respectively, in August.



On a monthly basis, producer prices fell 0.2 percent in August, after a 0.8 percent increase in the prior month.



Separate data from the statistical office showed that the retail sales declined 3.0 percent year-on-year in July, following a 3.3 percent decrease in June



On a monthly basis, retail sales declined 1.1 percent in July, after a 2.2 percent rise in the preceding month.



