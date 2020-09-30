New Online Tool Allows Organizations to Quickly Customize a Qumu Cloud Subscription in Two Steps, Receive an Instant Quote

Qumu, the leading provider of cloud-based Enterprise Video technology for organizations of all sizes, has just released the Qumu Cloud Build and Price Tool. Available now on the Qumu website, the tool allows users to quickly customize an annual cloud video subscription based on parameters like storage and bandwidth needs, distribution requirements, authenticated user limits and more. Users of the Qumu Cloud Build and Price Tool receive an instant, itemized online quote in PDF format, as well as a copy of their customized configuration via email.

"As the use of video within the enterprise continues to climb, organizations are pushing technology acquisition cycles at a significantly faster pace than they were in the past," said TJ Kennedy, CEO of Qumu. "Purchasers of cloud-based video technology don't have time to navigate a buying cycle that includes an RFI, a sales demo, a one-month proof of concept, multiple requirements-gathering workshops and three weeks of contract negotiation. The world is moving much more quickly now, and at Qumu we are matching that pace."

The Qumu Cloud Build and Price Tool enables organizations to configure a cloud-based enterprise video platform that delivers, manages and secures both on demand video assets and live video broadcasts. The tool offers users the ability to customize Qumu Cloud by adding storage and bandwidth, viewer portals, authenticated user blocks, production sandboxes, concurrent live streams and other custom features. In addition, users may add Qumu's eCDN (called Pathfinder) to their build, which allows organizations to easily extend video delivery to external parties beyond the corporate firewall.

"For the past decade, the speed to implementation of secure, scalable video within organizations has been unacceptably slow," noted Kennedy. "Our new Qumu Cloud Build and Price Tool will cut weeks, if not months, out of the sourcing-to-solution timeframe, and as a company we will continue to focus on this and other consumer-focused tools to accelerate that process even further."

As an added measure to streamline implementation, Kennedy also pointed out that users of the Qumu Cloud Build and Price Tool receive a block of free Professional Services hours once they subscribe-and may add additional PS hours to their Qumu Cloud Build and Price quote at a significant discount from List Price.

Parties interested in learning more about the new Qumu Cloud Build and Price Tool may visit the Qumu Website and build their own Cloud Video subscription any time.

Qumu (Nasdaq: QUMU) is the leading provider of best-in-class tools to create, manage, secure, distribute and measure the success of live and on-demand video for the enterprise. Backed by the most trusted and experienced team in the industry, the Qumu Cloud platform enables global organizations to drive employee engagement, increase access to video, and modernize the workplace by providing a more efficient and effective way to share knowledge.

