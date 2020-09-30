The "Packaging Testing Market Report: Trends, Forecast, and Competitive Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global packaging testing market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 12% from 2019 to 2024.

The future of the packaging testing market looks promising with opportunities in the food and beverage, agrochemicals, pharmaceuticals, and personal care industries. The major growth drivers for this market are increasing demand for products with longer shelf under various conditions, increasing awareness and demand for sustainable packaging, technological advancements in the market, and increasing demand in the end use industries.

Some of the packaging testing companies profiled in this report include SGS, Bureau Veritas, Intertek Group, Eurofins Scientific, Tv Sd, ALS, Mrieux Nutrisciences Corporation, Microbac Laboratories, EMSL Analytical, and Campden Bri.

Some of the features of 'Global Packaging Testing Market 2019-2024: Trends, Forecast, and Opportunity Analysis' includes:

Market size estimates: Global packaging testing market size estimation in terms of value ($M) shipment.

Trend and forecast analysis: Market trend (2013-2018) and forecast (2019-2024) by segments and region

Segmentation analysis: Global market size by product type, material type, technology, end use industry, and region

Regional analysis: Global packaging testing market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World

Growth opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications and regions for packaging testing in the global packaging testing market

Strategic analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for packaging testing in the global packaging testing market.

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

This report answers the following 11 key questions:

Q.1 What are some of the most promising potential, high-growth opportunities for the global packaging testing market?

Q.2 Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3 Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4 What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the packaging testing market?

Q.5 What are the business risks and threats to the packaging testing market?

Q.6 What are emerging trends in this packaging testing market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7 What are some changing demands of customers in the packaging testing market?

Q.8 What are the new developments in the packaging testing market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9 Who are the major players in this packaging testing market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.10 What are some of the competitive products and processes in this packaging testing area and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via material or product substitution?

Q.11 What M A activities have taken place in the last 5 years in this packaging testing market?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Background and Classifications

2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classifications

2.2: Supply Chain

2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges

3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2013 to 2024

3.1: Macroeconomic Trends and Forecast

3.2: Global Packaging Testing Market: Trends and Forecast

3.3: Global Packaging Testing Market by Product

3.3.1: Physical

3.3.2: Chemical

3.3.3: Microbiological

3.4: Global Packaging Testing Market by Material

3.4.1: Glass

3.4.2: Plastic

3.4.3: Paper Paperboard

3.4.4: Metal

3.4.5: Others

3.5: Global Packaging Testing Market by Technology

3.5.1: Physical Tests

3.5.2: Spectroscopy Photometric-Based

3.5.3: Chromatography-Based

3.5.4: Others

3.6: Global Packaging Testing Market by End-use Industry

3.6.1: Food Beverage

3.6.2: Agrochemicals

3.6.3: Pharmaceuticals

3.6.4: Personal Care

3.6.5: Others

4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region

4.1: Global Packaging Testing Market by Region

4.2: North American Packaging Testing Market

4.2.1: Market by Product: Physical, Chemical, and Microbiological

4.2.2: Market by Material: Glass, Plastic, Paper Paperboard, Metal, and Others

4.2.3: Market by Technology: Physical Tests, Spectroscopy Photometric-Based, Chromatography-Based, and Others

4.2.4: Market by End-use Industry: Food Beverage, Agrochemicals, Pharmaceuticals, Personal Care, and Others

4.3: European Packaging Testing Market

4.4: APAC Packaging Testing Market

4.5: ROW Packaging Testing Market

5. Competitor Analysis

5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

5.2: Market Share Analysis

5.3: Operational Integration

5.4: Geographical Reach

5.5: Porter's Five Forces Analysis

6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

6.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis

6.1.1: Growth Opportunities for Global Packaging Testing Market by Product

6.1.2: Growth Opportunities for Global Packaging Testing Market by Material

6.1.3: Growth Opportunities for Global Packaging Testing Market by Technology

6.1.4: Growth Opportunities for Global Packaging Testing Market by End Use Industry

6.1.5: Growth Opportunities for Global packaging testing Market by Region

6.2: Emerging Trends in Global Packaging Testing Market

6.3: Strategic Analysis

6.3.1: New Product Development

6.3.2: Capacity Expansion of Global Packaging Testing Market

6.3.3: Mergers, Acquisitions and Joint Ventures in the Global Market

7. Company Profiles of Leading Players

7.1: SGS

7.2: Bureau Veritas

7.3: Intertek Group

7.4: Eurofins Scientific

7.5: Tv Sd

7.6: ALS

7.7: Mrieux Nutrisciences Corporation

7.8: Microbac Laboratories

7.9: EMSL Analytical

7.10: Campden Bri

