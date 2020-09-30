The Diverse Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
London, September 30
|The Diverse Income Trust plc
It is announced that at the close of business on 29 September 2020, the unaudited Net Asset Value per ordinary share of The Diverse Income Trust plc, managed by Premier Miton Asset Management Limited, is:
With the portfolio valued on a fair value basis:
Including current period revenue to 29 September 2020 89.58p per ordinary share
Excluding current period revenue 88.34p per ordinary share
30 September 2020
Legal Entity Identifier 2138005QFXYHJM551U45
