Valiantys is awarded Atlassian the Jira Align Specialization Badge for global deployment use

BOSTON and PARIS, Sept. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Valiantys, a leading global Atlassian consulting and services firm, announced today that it was awarded the Jira Align Specialization Badge. Valiantys is one of a very select group of partners worldwide who has met Atlassian's stringent requirements, and the badge represents Atlassian's recognition of Valiantys' Jira Align deployment capabilities.

"We are delighted to be receiving the Jira Align Specialization badge from Atlassian," said Lucas Dussurget, CEO at Valiantys. "With several successful Jira Align deployments under our belt, this new specialization is a testament to the caliber and talent of the Valiantys team, particularly in our Agile practice. We're looking forward to helping more of our customers make their Agile transformation a success."

Jira Align accelerates Enterprise Agile transformation

Named the best tool for deep Agile transformations by Gartner, Jira Align can help companies optimize enterprise agility, vitally important now more than ever in a world where shifts in the market and uncertainty have become the business norm.

As a badged Atlassian Partner, Valiantys deploys Jira Align on behalf of the largest companies in the world, allowing them to scale Agile working practices - such as SAFe - from the team level to the enterprise. Agility at scale requires much more than sticky notes on a wall: work visibility, accurate and real-time reporting, shared understanding of customer value, and vertical alignment across teams are key success factors of an Agile transformation. Valiantys helps major companies around the world unlock all the information stored in Jira using the leading enterprise Agile planning suite: Jira Align.

"Atlassian welcomes Valiantys to the elite list of partners who have been awarded the Jira Align specialization badge," said Rick Cobb, Head of Scaled Agile Sales at Atlassian. "This achievement reflects a significant investment of time and resources and highlights a level of commitment appreciated and welcomed by Atlassian and customers."

Valiantys recently partnered with Eliassen Group - a leading strategic consulting firm - to offer an end-to-end approach to Agile transformations, with Valiantys providing the expertise on technology and tools, and Eliassen providing the talents to execute changes in people and process.

About Valiantys

Valiantys is the leading global consulting and services firm dedicated to Atlassian. We accelerate business transformation by digitizing processes and modernizing teamwork, using the best Agile methods and tools. Our Atlassian technical expertise is unparalleled and we support our customers across the entire spectrum of their projects on those platforms. Because teamwork requires more than just tools, we help them bridge the gap between their applications and strategic practices such as SAFe and ITIL. Over the last 15 years, we have helped in excess of 5,000 customers to achieve their desired business outcomes at a reduced time to value, through improved team collaboration.

