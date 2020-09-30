DJ Hot Rocks Investments plc: Result of AGM

Hot Rocks Investments plc (HRIP) Hot Rocks Investments plc: Result of AGM 30-Sep-2020 / 14:37 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 30 September 2020 HOT ROCKS INVESTMENTS PLC (the "Company") Result of Annual General Meeting The Company announces that at the AGM held earlier today, all resolutions were duly passed. The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement. For further information please contact: Hot Rocks Investments plc Gavin Burnell: 0207 264 4444 Peterhouse Capital Limited Guy Miller: 020 7220 9796 ISIN: GB00B1WV3198 Category Code: MSCM TIDM: HRIP Sequence No.: 85194 EQS News ID: 1138015 End of Announcement EQS News Service

