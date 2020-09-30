Engineering News-Record: ENR BuildTech is Proud to Offer Relevant and Important Content in an Accessible, Robust Digital Format; Virtual Event to take Place March 9-11, 2021

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 30, 2020 / Engineering News-Record has announced that the 2021 ENR BuildTech Conference & Expo will be a virtual experience to be held on Tuesday, March 9 and run through Thursday, March 11. The mission of this event is to bring together members of the buildings design and build team to learn about new techniques, technologies, materials, products and processes that will foster innovation and accelerate their building construction projects. Through this virtual platform, ENR BuildTech will create a learning, collaborative and networking environment featuring a blend of keynotes and panel discussions from building construction and design innovators. For more information, and to register visit www.ENRbuildtech.com

"To be successful, companies must change their culture to include a high-engagement atmosphere where everyone on the team feels obligated to do their best to accomplish a common design vision. ENR BuildTech's unique content will be focused on all moving parts of a building project including teams, management and technology," said Scott Seltz, Publisher of Engineering News-Record (ENR), producer of this new event. "Registered attendees will have early access to begin networking 30 days before the event goes live, as well as on-demand education sessions, including a webinar series, and downloadable content through February 2022."

To kick the event off, ENR will be hosting six pre-event webinars weekly on Wednesdays from January 27-March 3, 2021. All registered attendees for ENR BuildTech will have access to these six webinar sessions that will cover such important topics as COVID-19: Planning, Reacting and the Path Forward for Construction; Increasing Digital Engagement; Insights into Mastering Modular and Prefab Construction (2-part); Organizational IQ; and The Value of Data to the Future of the Industry. For more information, visit https://www.enr.com/buildtech/agenda.

Each day of the virtual event will begin with a keynote presentation at 11 am ET. On Tuesday, March 9th Katie Haydon Perry of Haydon Building Corp. will discuss Leading Through a Crisis; on Wednesday, March 10th Fred Hencke of Segal will discuss What Has Covid-19 Taught Us?; and on Thursday, March 11 Paul Doherty, AIA President and CEO, The Digit Group, Inc will present How Science and Data are Driving Design and Construction in the Age of Pandemics.

In addition, virtual attendees will have access to 14 general session panels and presentations. The sessions will focus on Technology and Safe Distancing, Optimizing Efficiency with Advanced Work Packaging, 3D Printing for Construction, Building a Resilient Project Team Culture, Optimizing Distributed Teams, Automation at the Jobsite, Planning with Tech for Success, Pandemic Brings New Skills, Roles and Issues, Aligning IT and Operations for the Post-Covid 19 Future, and more.

Silver Sponsors of ENR BuildTech are Autodesk Construction Cloud and Refinemy Site/Bosch. Association Partners are Construction Financial Management Association (CFMA), Construction Owners Association of America (COAA), Construction Users Roudtable (CURT), and Society for Marketing Professional Services (SMPS). For companies interested in showcasing new products and services for design firms, architects and engineers and construction companies by sponsoring the event, contact the ENR sales team www.enr.com/buildtech/contact-us.

Registration is now open for the event for general, mechanical, electrical and geotechnical contractors, designers and architects as well as commercial, industrial, and institutional project owners. For more information, and to take advantage of the early bird rate and save $100 off the registration fee, visit www.enr.com/buildtech/registration-rates.

About ENR

Engineering News-Record provides the engineering and construction news, analysis, commentary and data that construction industry professionals need to do their jobs more effectively. ENR reports on the top design firms, both architects and engineers, and the top construction companies as well as projects in the United States and around the world. For more information, visit www.enr.com

About BNP MEDIA

ENR BuildTech is owned by BNP Media, one of the country's leading business-to-business media companies serving industry professionals across 50-plus industries through magazines, custom media, e-newsletters, websites, conferences, events and market research. Visit BNP Media at www.bnpmedia.com.

For Further Information, Contact:

Amy Riemer, Media Relations Representative

978-475-4441 (office) 978-502-4895 (cell)

amy@riemercommunications.com

SOURCE: Engineering News-Record

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/608387/ENR-BuildTech-is-Proud-to-Offer-Relevant-and-Important-Content-in-an-Accessible-Robust-Digital-Format-Virtual-Event-to-take-Place-March-9-11-2021