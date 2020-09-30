Video Streaming Market Size is Projected to Reach USD 149.34 Billion by 2026 | Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, Sept. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the Latest Market Research Report " Video Streaming Market by Component (Solution, Services), by Solution (IPTV, OTT, Pay TV), by Streaming (Live/Linear Video Streaming, Non-Linear Video Streaming), by Deployment Mode (Cloud, On-Premise, Hybrid), by Revenue Model (Subscription, Transactional, Advertisement, Hybrid), by End User (Personal, Commercial) and Region - Global Forecast to 2026", published on Valuates Reports . The global video streaming market size was valued at USD 38.56 Billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 149.34 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 18.3% from 2019 to 2026.

Major factors driving the Video Streaming Market size are the growing penetration of mobile devices and internet users, rising demand for VoD streaming, the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the growing need for transcoding to deliver videos to maximum end users.

Information relating to main drivers, constraints, and opportunities is provided in this study. This report involves the analysis of the video streaming market size, patterns, and potential projections to assess the imminent pockets of investment.

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE VIDEO STREAMING MARKET SIZE

Cloud computing developments have revolutionized video streaming and created common channels for streaming. In order to allow the use of greater bandwidth and speed, video streaming services have embraced cloud scaling. This incorporation of cloud in the video streaming market is expected to increase the video streaming market size.

The video streaming market size is further expected to increase due to the demand for high-speed Internet technology, such as 3G, 4G, and LTE. Furthermore, the growing mobile device penetration is expected to increase the video streaming market size.

Technological innovations such as Artificial Intelligence ( AI), block-chain technology, deep learning, and natural language processing are expected to increase the video streaming market size. In scoring, editing, cinematography, scriptwriting, voice-overs, and most aspects of video production, AI plays a significant role. In order to enhance content efficiency, various video streaming providers use AI.

VIDEO STREAMING MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

In 2018, the solution segment held the largest Video Streaming Market share, due to various factors such as increased disposable income, improved living standards, increased mobile penetration, easy internet connectivity, and lifestyle changes.

North America is expected to hold the largest Video Streaming Market share. This dominance of North America is attributed to the presence of economically and technologically advanced countries such as the US and Canada, and emerging technologies.

By Region

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

UK



France



Germany



Spain



Italy



Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China



India



Japan



Australia



South Korea



Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America



Middle East



Africa

VIDEO STREAMING MARKET SEGMENTATION

Video Streaming Market By Component

Solution

Services.

Video Streaming Market By Solution Type

IPTV

Over-the-top

Pay TV.

Video Streaming Market By Streaming Type

Live/Linear Video Streaming

Non-Linear Video Streaming.

BY DEPLOYMENT MODE

Cloud

On-Premise

Hybrid.

Video Streaming Market By Revenue Model

Subscription

Transactional

Advertisement

Hybrid.

Video Streaming Market By End User

Personal

Commercial.

Video Streaming Market Key Companies

Netflix Inc.

Amazon.com Inc.

Tencent Holdings Limited

Holdings Limited Baidu Inc.

Comcast Corporation

Hulu, LLC.

Ustream, Inc.

Kaltura, Inc.

Akamai Technologies

Brightcove Inc.

Others.

