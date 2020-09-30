Early Equity Plc - Total Voting Rights

30 September 2020

Early Equity PLC

("Early Equity" or "the Company")

Total Voting Rights

In accordance with the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, as at 30 September 2020, the Company's issued share capital consists of 938,374,784 Ordinary Shares of 0.1p, each with one voting right. The Company does not hold any Ordinary Shares in treasury. Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 938,374,784.

The above figure of 938,374,784 should be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

The directors of Early Equity Plc accept responsibility for this announcement.

Enquiries:

Early Equity Plc

Greg Collier

Tel: +44 (0)7830 182501

Novum Securities Limited

AQSE Corporate Adviser

David Coffman / Daphne Zhang

Tel: +44 (0)207 399 9400

About Early Equity plc:

Early Equity is an e-commerce focused group based in Malaysia whose Ordinary Shares are admitted to trading on the AQSE Growth Market in London with the trading symbol EEQP.