Sparta Capital Ltd.: Sparta Appoints Mr. Kevin Fern to Technical Advisory Board

CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / September 30, 2020 / Sparta Group (TSXV:SAY) (the "Corporation" the "Company", "Sparta Group", "Sparta Capital" or "Sparta") is announcing another high-tech appointment to its already strong Technical Advisory Board.

Mr. Kevin Fern, of Detroit Michigan, is the founder of Altera Solutions, LLC, a company highly experienced in advanced combustion engineering. Mr. Fern is joining the Sparta team to apply his advanced internal combustion engine ("ICE") application engineering experience to the final development of some exciting new patent pending technologies, presently approaching commercialization under Sparta's TreeFrog transportation brand.

Mr. Fern has over 20-years of experience designing and developing ICE platforms for all types of fuels. His first order of business will be to apply proprietary combustion engineering principles to help complete a patent pending atomizing delivery system. It will form an important component for Sparta's previously announced symbiotic suite of COVID-19 safety tools. Essentially, it will help apply Sparta's TreeFrog Pathogen Protection solution throughout the inside of the cabs of most forms of commercial transport vehicles in a highly efficient manner. Such vehicles include, over-the-road, vocational, fleet, day-cab and the like.

Mr. Fern will also be working with the Sparta team to demonstrate the transformation of waste synthetic gas production (a bi-product of plastic to fuel production) into decentralized electric power generation, utilizing some additional patented technologies.

During his long career, the Michigan based entrepreneur has developed small car platform engine technology, significantly reduced the time to produce natural gas vehicles, provided important calibration services/consulting, and developed an impressive global network to support control systems testing.

"Mr. Fern doesn't shy away from a problem; in fact, he embraces it. The Sparta approach has always been that every problem is an opportunity, so he is a perfect fit. With his level of determination and his knowledge of combustion engineering, and engine design in general, Kevin further understands the concept of development for the purpose of manufacturing. We are adding great value to the team," said Sparta President, John O'Bireck.

Mr. Fern is known in business circles as someone who has a deep passion for engineering services and helping the environment. He first dipped his hands in the engineering and alternative fuels arena at the age of 19 by starting a business that focused on a natural gas platform. Since then, he has worked on a wide variety of engine technology, often applying a forensic type of problem solving. Last year, he established "Fern Ocean Project", which is dedicated to addressing the health of oceans and our planet.

"There was no hesitation on my part when I was approached to be part of the Sparta's Advisory Board. I really think there is value I can add based on what I see Sparta doing; in fact it's easy to see how synergistic this relationship can be. I believe we can accomplish a lot," Fern recently said.

About Sparta

Sparta Group (a.k.a. Sparta Capital Ltd.) is a technology-based company that owns or holds a controlling interest in a network of independent businesses that supply energy saving technologies designed to reduce energy inefficiencies, achieve reduced emissions and increase operating efficiencies in various industries. In response to the COVID-19 crisis, Sparta has also expanded its scope to help facilitate supply of necessary materials while assisting talented inventors who are looking to introduce innovative technical solutions that will bring greater normalcy to the post COVID-19 world. Sparta's network of independent businesses provides a wide range of specialized energy capturing, converting, optimizing, and related services to the commercial sector. Sparta provides capital, technical and engineering expertise, legal support, financial and accounting knowledge, strategic planning and other shared services to its independent businesses.

Sparta is a publicly traded company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "SAY". Additional information is available on our website at www.spartagroup.ca or on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

For more information contact:

John O'Bireck, President

Email: jobireck@spartagroup.ca

Telephone: (905) 751-8004

Cautionary Statements:

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. When used in this news release, the words "estimate", "project", "belief", "anticipate", "intend", "expect", "plan", "predict", "may" or "should" and the negative of these words or such variations thereon or comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements and information. Although the Corporation believes in light of the experience of its officers and directors, current conditions and expected future developments and other factors that have been considered appropriate that the expectations reflected in this forward-looking information are reasonable, readers are cautioned to not place undue reliance on forward-looking information because the Corporation can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements are made based on management's beliefs, estimates and opinions on the date of publication of this news release and the Corporation undertakes no obligation to update such forward-looking statements if these beliefs, estimates and opinions or other circumstances should change. Furthermore, the Corporation undertakes no obligation to comment on analyses, expectations or statements made by third parties in respect of the Corporation. In particular, this news release contains forward-looking statements relating to, among other things, statements pertaining to the Corporation's business and Advisory Board and actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. These include, but are not limited to, the failure to obtain necessary regulatory approvals, necessary financing and risks associated with the environmental technologies industry in general. All forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release)

SOURCE: Sparta Capital Ltd.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/608484/Sparta-Appoints-Mr-Kevin-Fern-to-Technical-Advisory-Board