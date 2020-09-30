Studio's continued impressive sales performance in H120, despite the resumption of competitor trading on the high street, leads management to expect PBT from continuing operations (excluding Education) for FY21 will be ahead of its own internal expectations (there is no external management guidance). The company has a strong comparator for the upcoming key trading period to December, therefore the growth rate is likely to moderate. Its long-term targets of three million customers (versus current 2.1 million) and revenue of £1bn (versus FY20 revenue of £434.9m) as the shift to online retail continues suggests an attractive medium-term growth profile.

