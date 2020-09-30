Best Encryption Software in 2020 - Latest Quadrant Ranking Released by 360Quadrants

CHICAGO, Sept. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Encryption software is a category of a security program that facilitates encryption and decryption of data. It is normally used to protect important or confidential data so that it is safe and inaccessible to the unlicensed users. Encryption software secures data or files by functioning with one or more encryption processes. Encryption software not only assists users in protecting important information from cyber attackers or other online risks by making access difficult, but it also can be used to store large volumes of data or to protect private communication over the internet.

360Quadrantshas selected some of the best encryption software vendors in the encryption software market. This study will help buyers interested in encryption software to understand and shortlist the most suitable encryption software for their business. All of the encryption software providers were assessed based on their product offerings and business strategies and were placed on a quadrant, which is updated every 90 days.

360Quadrants conducts SWOT analysis and helps software vendors to learn more about new opportunities and scope to improve.

Encryption Software Companies Quadrant Placement

360Quadrants has evaluated 59 software vendors that offer encryption software, out of which the top 17 were positioned on a quadrant under:

Visionary Leaders

Innovators

Dynamic Differentiators, and

Emerging Leaders

Symantec Endpoint Encryption, Dell Data Protection, IBM Security, McAfee, Trend Micro Endpoint Protection, Sophos, and PKWARE have been identified as Visionary Leaders in the encryption software market.

Netskope, Skyhigh Networks, CIPHERCLOUD, and ESET Endpoint Protection have been recognized as the Innovators in the encryption software space.

CRETEE NETWORKS, PROTEGRITY USA, Boxcryptor, COMMUNICATION SECURITY GROUP, and CYBERSAFE SOFTWARE LP have been positioned as the Emerging Companies in the encryption software space.

Microsoft Corporation has been identified as a Dynamic Differentiator in the encryption software space.

360Quadrants Evaluation Approach

360Quadrants selected and assessed some of the top encryption software vendors. These vendors were evaluated based on more than 120carefully selected data pointers gathered from product and business strategy assessment of the company, and inputs received from buyers and industry experts. All of these parameters were allocated a weight age, post which the inputs were assessed. This helps the analysts in computing the absolute score based on which the encryption software providers were ranked and placed on the 360Quadrants.

