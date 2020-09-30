The share capital of Genmab A/S has been increased. The admittance to trading and official listing will take effect as per 2nd 2020 in the ISIN below. ISIN: DK0010272202 ------------------------------------------------------------- Name: Genmab ------------------------------------------------------------- Volume before change: 65,409,296 shares (DKK 65,409,296) ------------------------------------------------------------- Change: 89,050 shares (DKK 89,050) ------------------------------------------------------------- Volume after change: 65.498.346 shares (DKK 65.498.346) ------------------------------------------------------------- Subscription prices: · 7,600 shares at DKK 40.41 · 1,000 shares at DKK 210.00 · 10,250 shares at DKK 220.40 · 135 shares at DKK 225.30 · 40,188 shares at DKK 225.90 · 500 shares at DKK 231.50 · 13,125 shares at DKK 337.40 · 175 shares at DKK 815.50 · 10,200 shares at DKK 939.50 · 1,013 shares at DKK 1,136.00 · 2,766 shares at DKK 1,145.00 · 760 shares at DKK 1,233.00 · 1,283 shares at DKK 1,402.00 · 55 shares at DKK 1,408.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- Face value: DKK 1 ------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: GMAB ------------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 11143 ------------------------------------------------------------- For further information, please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=792590