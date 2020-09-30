Vaisala Group: Vaisala's financial information and Annual General Meeting in 2021

Vaisala Corporation

Stock exchange release

September 30, 2020 at 6:00 p.m. EEST

Vaisala's financial information and Annual General Meeting in 2021

Vaisala Corporation will publish its Financial Statement Release, Half Year Financial Report and two Interim Reports during 2021 as follows:

- February 19, 2021: Financial Statement Release 2020

- April 29, 2021: Interim Report January-March 2021

- July 23, 2021: Half Year Financial Report 2021

- October 28, 2021: Interim Report January-September 2021

The Annual Report 2020 will be published at vaisala.com by the end of week 9.

Vaisala Corporation's Annual General Meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, March 30, 2021. The Board of Directors of the company will convene the meeting.

Paula Liimatta, Business Controller and Head of Investor Relations

Tel. +358 40 580 3521





Vaisala is a global leader in environmental and industrial measurement. Building on over 80 years of experience, Vaisala provides observations for a better world. Headquartered in Finland, Vaisala employs approximately 1,850 professionals worldwide and is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange.