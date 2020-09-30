Interdental Cleaning Products Market will Gain Significant Impetus Due to Support from Government Oral Health Initiatives During 2020-2030, Says Future Market Insights in New Study

DUBAI, UAE / ACCESSWIRE / September 30, 2020 / Future Market Insights (FMI) latest research reports on the interdental cleaning products market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 5% over the assessment period, 2020-2030. As per the research, the growth is supported by higher customer awareness concerning oral health, government initiatives towards awareness programs, and dental health care and investments for product development. The COVID-19 outbreak has altered patterns of customers' demand. Hygiene products including interdental cleaning devices have witnessed upswings in sales. Additionally, consumer behavior and stockpiling practices for oral health will sustain operations and growth through the crisis.

By product type, a water flosser is acquiring significant traction due to recommendations from dental health professionals for alternatives with monofilament or nylon options.

In terms of age group, the consumer demographic amid 41 and 65 years exhibits faster implementation of interdental cleaning products.

Based on price range, mass variants will foresee higher implementation, particularly based interdental cleaning toothpicks and floss sticks, due to the product's disposable nature.

In terms of the sales channel, online sales via the e-commerce industry are exhibiting strong growth.

Government initiatives and legislative efforts can offer notable drive to the sales, adoption, and prescriptive usage of interdental cleaning products.

Increased risk of bacterial development on surfaces between teeth and the initiation of specialized products for the issue complements growth prospects.

Usage of electric technologies and ergonomic designs are likely to gain greater traction over the years to come.

Regional Analysis

North America will be accounting for 25% of the overall market share due to growing disposable incomes and progressions in product offerings.

East Asian nations will reflect lucrative growth prospects due to the advantage of free, government-supported dental checkups, along with education concerning the significance of preserving dental health.

Europe is gaining traction due to the increasing number of individuals accepting interdental cleaning products to diminish the danger of dental problems.

Interdental Cleaning Products Market - Competitive Landscape

The global interdental cleaning products market is hugely fragmented, and market players are foreseen to invest in product launch strategies. As per FMI analysts, geographical and portfolio expansion with acquisitions and strategic partnerships are key to market players looking for consolidating their market position over the assessment period. Moreover, CSR initiatives for example dental care programs and awareness campaigns are poised to gain attention.

Oral-B has collaborated with Crest & the Hispanic Dental Association, with a dental health care program directed towards awareness concerning oral health amid the United States Hispanic community, with stress on protective healthcare.

DenTek Oral Care Inc. took over the Canker Cover & Oramoist brands and product lines from Quantum Health to extend its product portfolio.

Leading interdental cleaning products market players identified in the global market include TePe Plackers, Trisa AG, DentalPro, Colgate Palmolive Company, The 3M Company, M+C Schiffer GmbH, Curaprox, The Humble Co, Johnson & Johnson, and The Procter & Gamble Co.

Interdental Cleaning Products Market - Segmentation

Product Type

Interdental Brushes

Toothpicks

Dental Tapes

Dental Floss

Age Group

0-6 years

7-19 years

20-40 years

41-65 years

Above 65 years

Price Range

Mass/Economy

Premium

Sales Channel

Wholesalers and Distributors

Online Retailers

Hypermarkets/Supermarkets

Pharmacies/Drug Stores

Specialty Stores

Convenience Stores

Others

Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Middle East & Africa

Oceania

Get Valuable Insights into the Interdental Cleaning Products Market

Future Market Insights, in its new offering, provides an unbiased analysis of the global interdental cleaning products market, presenting historical demand data and forecast statistics for the period from 2020-2030. The study divulges compelling insights on the interdental cleaning products market, allowing readers to glean qualitative and quantitative information which will enable them to make informed market decisions in the upcoming forecast period.

Explore Extensive Coverage on FMI's Consumer Products Landscape

