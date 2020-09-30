Anzeige
Mittwoch, 30.09.2020
PR Newswire
30.09.2020 | 17:28
64 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Globe Capital Limited - Interim Results for the six months to 30 June 2020

PR Newswire

London, September 30

30 September 2020

Globe Capital Limited

("Globe Capital" or the "Company")

Interim Results for the six months period to 30 June 2020

Chairman's Statement

Globe Capital Limited is pleased to announce its unaudited interim results for the 6 months period to 30 June 2020. Operational costs for the period amounted to £61k compared to £82k for the 6 months to June 2019.

The Company's investment strategy continues to be that to seek medium-to-long term investments in businesses that exhibit growth potential. The Company continues to be an active investor in situations where the Company can make a clear contribution to the growth and development of the investment.

The company continues its operations through the subsidiary Vogel Marketing Services FSZ in Ajman, United Arab Emirates which promotes companies from the UK and EU within the Gulf Region, however the results from this region have been frustrated by the delays due to Brexit and now Covid-19, however it is continuing to explore a number of opportunities which the board believe will come to fruition in the new year.

The company continues to receive support from its shareholders and loan note holders to meet its ongoing costs.

30th September 2020

David Barnett
Chairman



Globe Capital Limited

Profit and Loss and Other Comprehensive Income

Six months ended 30 June 2020

6 months
ended
30 June 2020		 6 months
ended
30 June 2019		 Year ended
31 December
2019
GBP '000 GBP '000 GBP '000
Revenue10-10
Cost of services--(8)
Gross Profit10-2
Other Income2610
Administrative Expenses(61)(82)(182)
Finance Costs(6)-(12)
Profit / (Loss) Before Taxation(55)(76)(182)
Taxation---
Other Comprehensive Loss ---
Profit / (Loss) for the period(55)(76)(182)
Earning / (Loss) per share
Basic & Diluted (pence) (0.02)p (0.03)p (0.07)p



Globe Capital Limited

Balance Sheet as at 30 June 2020

30 June
2020 		30 June
2019 		31 December
2019
GBP '000 GBP '000 GBP '000
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment-9 9
Investments- 14-
Loans Receivable---
Current assets
Prepayments152220
Cash and cash equivalents14125
Other debtors and receivables5614685
Total Assets85203119
Current Liabilities
Trade and other payables66168191
Creditors: falling due after more than one year
Amounts due to directors261716
Amounts due to a shareholder18--
Other payables118--
Total Liabilities228185207
Net Assets(143)18(88)
Shareholders' Equity
Share Capital645645645
Reserves(788)(627)(733)
Total Equity(143)18(88)



Globe Capital Limited

Statement of Cash Flows

Period ended 30 June 2020

6 months ended
30 June 2020		 6 months ended
30 June 2019		 Year ended
31 December
2019
GBP '000 GBP '000 GBP '000
Profit/(Loss) before tax(55)(76)(182)
Adjustment:
Depreciation9-7
Impairment of goodwill--1
Interest expenses6-12
Other income(2)-(10)
Loss on disposal of an associate13
Operating profit/(loss)(42)(76)(159)
Cash flows from operating activities
Prepayments5328
Other payables(13)617
Amounts due to directors 1032
Amounts due to shareholders18--
Cash utilised in operations(22)(64)(112)
Cash flows from investing activities
Interest received2610
Loans receivable291350
Net cash from investing activities311960
(Decrease)/increase in cash and cash equivalents9(45) (52)
Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period5 5757
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period14125
Cash at Bank C/F14125

The financial information set out above has not been reviewed or audited by the company's auditors.

Basic and diluted profit per share is calculated by dividing the loss for the period of £55,000 (2019: loss £76,000) by the weighted average number of ordinary shares of 255,919,752 (2019: 255,919,752).

The directors of Globe Capital Limited accept responsibility for this announcement.

For further information

Globe Capital Limited
David Barnett
Chairman
+1-855-280-6793

CORPORATE ADVISER AND CONTACT DETAILS:

Brian Stockbridge
First Sentinel Corporate Finance
72 Charlotte Street
London
W1T 4QQ

Tel +44 (0) 207 183 7405
E-mail: Brian@first-sentinel.com

© 2020 PR Newswire
