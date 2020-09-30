DJ Coinsilium Group Limited: UNAUDITED INTERIMS TO 30 JUNE 2020

Coinsilium Group Limited (COIN) Coinsilium Group Limited: UNAUDITED INTERIMS TO 30 JUNE 2020 30-Sep-2020 / 15:56 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 30 September 2020 COINSILIUM GROUP LIMITED ("Coinsilium" or the "Company") UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE SIX-MONTH PERIOD ENDED 30th JUNE 2020 Coinsilium Group Limited ("Coinsilium" or the "Company"), the Blockchain, DeFi and Crypto Finance venture operator, is pleased to announce its unaudited consolidated interim financial statements for the six months ended 30 June 2020. The period under review was, in the main, one of preparation and transition, paving the way for the Company's transition from an investor in early-stage start-ups to a focused Blockchain, DeFi and Crypto-Finance venture operator, as announced post period on 13 July 2020. Now in its fifth year of operations as a listed company, the Directors remain focused on delivering its vision of creating long term value for shareholders via exposure to a carefully profiled range of high-growth opportunities in the fast evolving blockchain technology sector. Corporate Highlights: · Strategic Investment of GBP250,000 completed with IOV Labs ("IOV"), a Gibraltar registered company and parent to RSK, by way of a private placement in the Company. IOV Labs subscribed for 9,434,000 shares at 2.65p per share for an interest of 6.94% in Coinsilium's issued share capital. Funds to be used towards joint initiatives between the Coinsilium and IOV and to further the growth and development of the Company. · In tandem with the Strategic Investment, IOV and Coinsilium executed a Memorandum of Understanding ('MOU') to establish a Joint Venture Company (JVC) in Singapore to promote and commercialise RSK's products, services and technologies, predominantly in the Asian markets and to promote the adoption in the region of the RIF token which powers the ecosystem of solutions developed by RSK, their partners and independent developers around the world. Eddy Travia, Chief Executive of Coinsilium, to be appointed as Director of the JV Company and to act as IOV's Regional Director for Asia-Pacific. · Coinsilium appointed as advisor to Kesholabs, an Africa focused blockchain venture builder and development studio. Commenting, Malcolm Palle, Chairman of Coinsilium said "The Strategic Investment Agreement with IOV Labs and the establishment of the IOV Labs Asia JV represents a transformational event and significant milestone for Coinsilium, laying the foundations for a unique and exciting strategic collaboration between Coinsilium and IOV Labs. The Board believes that this new commercial relationship presents a real opportunity to create meaningful value for shareholders and is particularly significant for the long-term growth of the Company from the perspective of Coinsilium's transition towards its new strategy as a focused Blockchain, DeFi and Crypto-Finance venture operator, as announced post period on 13 July 2020. "The Board therefore believes that the Company is well positioned to capitalise on new and substantial opportunities in the burgeoning Decentralised Finance (DeFi) and Crypto Finance sector, including the development of products, solutions and services in Crypto Lending, Crypto Staking and Stable Assets, both from within the scope of its joint venture with IOV and also from Coinsilium's operational base in Gibraltar, which is fast becoming a pre-eminent global regulatory jurisdiction for innovative financial technology, and where Coinsilium's core operations are now well established. "Finally, the Board would like to once again thank all shareholders, partners and team members for their continued support and we look forward to providing the market with regular progress updates at this exciting and transformational time for the Company." Financial Highlights: · Revenue for the period of GBP140,230 (H1 2019: GBP108,967) · Profit for the period from continuing operations GBP26,531 (H1 2019: profit of GBP237,787); · Profit per share of 0.019 pence (H1 2019: profit per share of 0.179 pence); · Financial assets at fair value at profit or loss of GBP1.876m at 30 June 2020 (31 December 2019: GBP1.78m); · Total other current assets GBP331,396 at 30 June 2020 (31 December 2019: GBP146,974); and · As at 30 June 2020, cash and cash equivalents amounted to GBP129,212 (31 December 2019: GBP235,079). · No dividends were paid or recommended to be paid during the period. For further information, please contact: Coinsilium Group Limited +44 (0) 7785 381 089 Malcolm Palle, Executive Chairman www.coinsilium.com Eddy Travia, CEO Peterhouse Capital Limited +44 (0) 207 469 0930 Guy Miller / Mark Anwyl (NEX Exchange Corporate Adviser) SI Capital Limited +44 (0) 1483 413 500 Nick Emerson (Broker) Outlook The Covid19 Pandemic declared on 11 March 2020 has entirely changed the global economic landscape, affecting billions of individuals and millions of companies around the world and triggering a crash in both the financial and crypto markets. Despite the major repercussions we continue to see in the real economy, the crypto markets staged a fast recovery from their March lows and have since continued to demonstrate a significant degree of strength and resilience. The social distancing measures and travel disruptions around the world have highlighted our reliance on technology and have triggered a wave of digitisation processes amongst SMEs, Corporates and the Governments of the world. This digitisation has increased awareness and interest in cryptocurrencies (currencies whose operation does not rely on a physical artifact) and blockchain technology which minimises trust for small and large exchanges of value or data via the internet. This renewed interest in cryptocurrencies, both as an inflation hedge as well as a speculative asset, is set against a backdrop of a multi-trillion dollar money printing policy in the US and the innovation we are witnessing in the decentralised finance (DeFi) and Crypto Finance space. The Company is now seeing some exciting opportunities in the DeFi sector and Management looks forward to unveiling some exciting new projects during the final quarter of 2020 and going forwards into 2021. Given the current pace of development and burgeoning pace of growth in Decentralised Finance and Crypto Finance, the Board believes that Coinsilium is well placed to capitalise on a plethora of new opportunities with the potential to generate meaningful revenue streams and growth for Coinsilium in the near to medium term. We therefore look to the future with renewed confidence and enthusiasm at this exciting time in this fast maturing technology sector. Post Period Highlights: · 8 July 2020 - Coinsilium Group announced the execution of a Joint Venture Agreement ("JVA") between IOV Labs and Coinsilium to form a Joint Venture Company ("JVC") in Singapore. Under the terms of the JVA each shareholder will hold 50% of the total shares of the JVC at incorporation. The JVC is to be financed by IOV by way of a loan which is to be repaid from the future revenues from the JVC. Eddy Travia, Coinsilium's CEO, to represent Coinsilium as a Director of the JVC. The business of the JVC is to promote and commercialise IOV's products, services and technologies, principally in the Asian markets. · 13 July 2020 - Coinsilium Group announced a Strategic Business Review of the Company's operations and equity investments to align the Company in readiness for its participation within the recently announced IOV Joint Venture (JV) and to ensure that the Company is optimally positioned and resourced to capitalise on new and substantial opportunities in the burgeoning Decentralised Finance (DeFi) and Crypto Finance sector including the development of products, solutions and services in Crypto Lending, Crypto Staking and Stable Assets, both from within the scope of its joint venture with IOV and also from Coinsilium's operational base in Gibraltar, which is fast becoming a pre-eminent global regulatory jurisdiction for innovative financial technology, including cryptocurrencies. · 17 August 2020 - Coinsilium Group announced its maiden DeFi Services advisory agreement ('Agreement') with Indorse to advise on its new IND token strategy, token model and enhancement of token trading liquidity. Indorse is to refocus its IND token under a new DeFi based model and to engage into liquidity incentivisation campaigns to ignite interest from liquidity providers into IND. · 18 August 2020 - Coinsilium Group announced that its joint venture company with IOV Labs Ltd in Singapore, 'IOV Asia', had signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Vietnam-based RedFOX Labs Joint Stock Company to build fast scaling internet businesses on and for the RSK Blockchain in the Southeast Asian region. The MoU with RedFOX represents IOV Asia's first commercial and technical agreement. RedFOX is a blockchain venture builder based in Vietnam, that identi?es and replicates successful pure play business models with a focus on the Southeast Asian markets. The MoU is expected to lead to formal commercial and technical agreements whereby RedFOX will migrate its applications to the RSK blockchain and become a hub for RSK blockchain technology expertise in Vietnam under the IOV Labs Asia JV umbrella. Asia to showcase the attributes and benefits of RSK technology to potential clients in the region. · 20 August 2020 - Coinsilium Group provided an update regarding its Crypto treasury position announcing that it has now commenced active management of the cryptocurrencies it holds in treasury and has also cautiously extended its initial staking activities. As of 19 August 2020 the USD value of Coinsilium's fully vested cryptocurrency and token treasury, excluding cash at bank, stood at USD575,134, predominantly denominated in highly liquid cryptocurrencies and tokens including BTC, ETH, ICX and RIF. In addition to Coinsilium's cryptocurrency and token treasury position, there was also a further USD104,560 of vesting RIF tokens. · 8 September 2020 - Coinsilium Group provided a progress update on The Post Covid Hack, an online, global blockchain hackathon initiative organised in partnership with investment portfolio company, Indorse. The objective of the Post Covid Hack is to mobilise and incentivise blockchain developers to build blockchain solutions to address social and economic issues emanating from the Covid19 pandemic. The Post Covid Hack successfully launched in August with the opening of registrations and a series pre-hackathon educational webinars. The event runs through to November 2020 when judges and track partners will evaluate projects submissions ahead of the final 'Demo Day' and award ceremony. The hackathon has enlisted the support of over 60 partners including IOV Labs, Gibraltar Finance, Mishcon de Reya LLP and KuChain. Over 850 developers from around the world had registered for the online event in which they will compete for prizes worth up to USD30,000. Over 400 participants had also registered on the hackathon's Slack channel with 13 business and technical workshops scheduled, including tracks with particular Decentralised Finance ('DeFi') applications and challenges focusing on impact investment, community currencies and wallets. Coinsilium Chief Executive, Eddy Travia, joins the panel of judges and mentors. · 22 September 2020 - Coinsilium Group provided a progress update from Indorse in respect to its initiative to revive the token economics of its IND token through a new DeFi based model. Coinsilium's CEO Eddy Travia is working closely with the Indorse team in the development of a comprehensive strategy to update the Indorse token model, dubbed Indorse 2.0, in preparation for liquidity campaigns for the IND token through various decentralised exchanges. A new role for decentralised referral agents is also to be introduced into the Indorse ecosystem with a staking mechanism for code validators and decentralised referral agents. Indorse also announced the planned publication of a new Light Paper which is expected to be released during the first half of October. The Light Paper will lay out in more detail the proposed developments and updates which will feature in Indorse 2.0. Indorse is also exploring a potential partnership with a blockchain company specialised in conducting security audits and they further specified that liquidity campaigns and trading competitions will occur in October on leading decentralised exchanges which are expected to increase the IND token utility and its liquidity. Significant Developments for Coinsilium's Investment Portfolio Companies: Blox In early 2020, Blox unveiled a new branch of their operations, Blox Staking, which is focused on providing decentralised, non-custodial Ethereum 2.0 staking services. As Ethereum's plans to move from a Proof of Work consensus mechanism to a Proof of Stake mechanism, with an announced minimum of 32 ETH (or about USD7,780 at current prices) to be staked by participants to run their own validator nodes, Blox have identified a need to provide custody-free Eth2 staking as a service and plans to roll out this service as soon as Ethereum 2.0 launches its initial go-live phase (phase 0). The Blox team has announced that Blox Beta will be live September 24th. Registered users will be able to test Blox non-custodial platform running on the Medalla testnet. Full product release will follow the ETH 2.0 release, which could occur in November 2020. Elevate Health In the first half of 2020 Elevate Health has been reviewing solutions responding to the new health concerns triggered by Covid-19 such as co-morbidities which tend to increase health risks of infected patients. Factom In June 2020, the Company announced that it had been notified by the directors of Factom that Factom has filed for reorganisation under Chapter 11 Subchapter V to address structural issues preventing them from raising further capital. Factom advised that Chapter 11 Subchapter V provisions preserve the position of the existing shareholders and structures the means of paying creditors. The directors of Factom expected Factom to emerge from the Chapter 11 reorganisation in 60 to 90 days. Helperbit Helperbit is an Italian startup that uses blockchain technology to allow people to donate digital and local currencies to charities and to people in need all over the world, trace their donation and how it is used, offering full transparency of economic flows. Helperbit's collaboration with the Red Cross in Italy to finance medical equipment via cryptocurrency donations during the Covid-19 crisis was praised by various Blockchain and Crypto organisations including the Binance Charity Foundation. Indorse In early 2020, Indorse launched a new remote performance management tool called Metamorph, allowing its clients to assess the performance of their tech staff remotely through team communication platforms such as Slack. This software-as-a-service (SaaS) solution takes into account the increased number of remote work situations due to Covid-19 social distancing measures and helps engineering managers improve technical delivery and performance by identifying blind spots in their software engineering team. Indorse and Coinsilium are co-organising 'Post Covid Hack 2020', a global online hackathon bringing together a number of teams to create new open-source solutions to overcome the health, economic, social and privacy challenges of the post-Covid19 era. Official partners of the hackathon which was launched in August 2020 include Gibraltar Finance, IOV Labs and Singapore-based Tribe Accelerator. The Hackathon has received more than 850 registrations so far. RSK / IOV Labs In December 2019, Money on Chain introduced the first Bitcoin-collateralised DeFi solution on the RSK blockchain using the Layer 2 Bitcoin RBTC. In March 2020, during the financial and crypto market crash, the Money on Chain platform proved to be one of the most robust decentralized-financial platforms in the crypto environment. In January 2020, Coinsilium announced that it had entered into a Strategic Investment Agreement ("SIA") and signed a Memorandum of Understanding with IOV Labs, the Gibraltar registered company and parent to RSK. Under the terms of the SIA, IOV Labs completed an investment of GBP250,001 in Coinsilium by way of a private placement, subscribing for 9,434,000 new ordinary shares at 2.65p per share, giving IOV an interest of 6.94% in Coinsilium's issued share capital, making IOV the largest single shareholder in the Company. In April 2020, Money on Chain announced the release of the 'RIF on Chain' Decentralised Finance ('DeFi') platform backed by RIF tokens and unveiled the three main assets available on the platform: the RIF Dollar ('RDOC'), a RIF-collateralised stablecoin pegged to the US Dollar and guaranteed by a smart contract; the RIFpro ('RPRO'), a token mirroring the RIF token price fluctuations and redistributes a share of the fees generated by the RIF on Chain platform transactions to its holders, and RIFX a leveraged asset for users who wish to gain leveraged exposure to RIF token price changes. StartupToken StartupToken has been based in Singapore since 2019. In early 2020, StartupToken started working on a new service, a Bitcoin storage and payment card called Census described as 'Census Smart Card and Wallet', an NFC powered smart bitcoin card, storing coins with military grade protection, without compromising convenience and usability, making the experience of buying and storing bitcoin as simple as possible. Financial Review In the period under review revenue for the six months ended 30 June 2020 was GBP140,230 compared to GBP108,967 for the six months ended 30 June 2019. The Group generated a profit for the six months ended 30 June 2020 from continuing operations of GBP26,531 which was compared to a profit of GBP237,787 for the six months ended 30 June 2019. The earnings per share was a profit of 0.019 pence for the six months ended 30 June 2020 which was compared to a profit of 0.179 pence per share for the six months ended 30 June 2019. The financial assets at fair value through profit or loss increased to GBP1.876m at 30 June 2020 and this compared to GBP1.78 m at 31 December 2019. The total other current assets, which is a combination of cryptocurrencies and tokens, amounted to GBP331,396 at 30 June 2020, which was an increase from GBP146,974 on 31 December 2019. Cash and cash equivalents amounted to GBP129,212 as at 30 June 2020, compared to GBP235,079 as at 31 December 2019. The period under review was, in the main, one of preparation and transition, paving the way for the Company's transition from an investor in early-stage start-ups to a focused Blockchain, DeFi and Crypto-Finance venture operator, as announced post period on 13 July 2020. In summary, given the prevailing market conditions during much of the period

