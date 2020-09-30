Tube Tech International Ltd.: Tube Tech Partners with Serba Dinamik

Alliance will deliver next-generation refinery maintenance solutions in Malaysia and Indonesia

RAYLEIGH, ESSEX / ACCESSWIRE / September 30, 2020 / Tube Tech International has announced a strategic alliance with international integrated engineering services provider Serba Dinamik, which will see the two companies deliver a portfolio of world-class fouling solutions to refineries across Indonesia and Malaysia.

Tube Tech, the only company in the world to guarantee the removal of process fouling to plus 90% launched its next-generation robotic cleaning system in January 2020 following a multi-million-dollar research and development project.

With a global reputation for delivering maintenance solutions to improve process efficiency, reduce maintenance costs and energy consumption and extend equipment life, Serba Dinamik was a sought-after partner in the region, as Tube Tech's managing director Jon Camp explains.

"We have seen exceptional interest in our cleaning technologies across Southeast Asia," says Camp. "It is a region where there is clear demand from operators to invest in solutions that will benefit their stakeholders and the environment. Serba Dinamik has an unrivalled reputation for delivering expertise in operation and maintenance solutions, and we are delighted to be working in partnership with them.

"This strategic alliance will not just bring enhanced technologies to the region but enable us to pass logistical savings and rapid response to the vast and ever-increasing refining market in Southeast Asia."

The region is bucking the global trend, with Indonesia accelerating its processing capacity at a rapid pace in a bid to cut its reliance on fuel imports. On 6 July 2020, Bloomberg reported that one Indonesian oil refiner is investing $48 billion to almost double processing capacity to 1.8 million barrels per day over the next seven years.

Dato' Dr. Karim Abdullah, the Group Chief Executive Officer for Serba Dinamik said, "We are very optimistic that this collaboration will bring significant benefits for all in the value chain. Serba Dinamik is always looking for partners with new technology and innovations to sustain our business. This is an excellent opportunity to expand our scopes and marketability in the region".

Founded in the UK in 1988, Tube Tech International is the global leader in research-led, high-tech fouling removal and inspection services, constantly investing in and developing tried and tested, step change methods to solve heavy industries' most difficult cleaning challenges.

Tube Tech International's patented methods, including remotely operated robotic technology, achieve significant savings, reduce downtime and CO2 emissions, increase throughput and improve safety standards.

In 2019 Tube Tech International's robotic technology has been granted government funding as part of Horizon 2020; the biggest European Union research and innovation programme to date. Its patented Shell Side Jet solution will deliver the very first technology to effectively remove fouling from the outside heat transfer surface of shell and tube exchangers.

Serba Dinamik Holdings Berhad ("Serba Dinamik Holdings") was incorporated as a private limited company in Malaysia, under the name of Serba Dinamik Holdings Sdn Bhd on 2 December 2015, and was subsequently converted into a public limited company on 13 May 2016. Established in 1993, Serba Dinamik Holdings, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering solutions servicing to the oil and gas and power generation industries with operations in Malaysia, Indonesia, United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and United Kingdom. Serba Dinamik Holdings is an investment holding company and is principally involved in the provision of management services.

