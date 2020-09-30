Lime House Solutions is Supporting Candidates in Their Quest to Gain Valuable Work Experience in the IT Sector even during the Covid-19 Pandemic

Lime House Solutions, a recruitment agency in London, is working on helping aspiring IT professionals realise their goal of breaking into the IT sector.

Why breaking into the IT sector is tough without work experience?

For a lot of recent graduates and career changers, this is a classic catch-22. They need a job in order to obtain relevant work experience, but no one would willingly hire them without experience. As a result, they end up foregoing their dream IT career for a job that is not even close to the degree or interest they have in order to afford to live.

Lime House Solutions and their program for building relevant work experience in IT

Lime House Solutions, a recruitment agency in London, is working on helping aspiring IT professionals realise their goal of breaking into the IT sector. They provide a mentorship and work experience program that enables candidates obtain valuable work experience and technical know-how that employers often look for when hiring for open roles. Their program covers a broad range of areas, including information technology, software engineering, cyber security, web development, web design, IT tech, CAD technician, and change management. They also focus on working with entry-level candidates and career changers.

How the mentorship and work experience program work

The way the program works is simple. Their team of consultants find qualified candidates through a series of interviews and assessments. Those who meet their qualifications are then set up for a guaranteed 3-month work experience with IT companies that Lime House Solutions have sourced.

During the placement, candidates are given access to a mentor who is a senior employee of the host company and an expert in their respective sector. The mentor acts as the main point of contact for the candidates, providing them one-on-one guidance, support, advice and feedback throughout the course of the program.

Candidates, on the other hand, will be required to complete a series of tasks and projects that mimic many of the functions carried out by entry-level IT professionals in the workplace. For instance, if a candidate gets into the change management mentorship and work experience program, they may be delegated a task to create a risk management plan, which they need to complete to move on to the next task.

Putting emphasis on flexibility, convenience and positive outcomes

Inherent to the program that makes it more attractive is its remote delivery. Candidates can access their assigned tasks and projects anywhere, so long as they are connected to the Internet. Also, they can complete their work and communicate with their mentor as and when they are available. This also makes it possible to obtain work experience while they are working full time, attending university or taking care of other obligations.

A representative from Lime House Solutions pointed out the motivation why they have launched their program saying, "As we all know, many employers today, especially in the IT sector, prefer recruiting young people who at least have a couple of months of work experience appearing on their CVs. They want people who can readily hit the ground running and contribute to their company's growth. This is what motivated us to develop and deliver our program. Through it, we give candidates real work experience in areas like information technology, software engineering, web development, web design, IT tech, CAD technician, and change management."

"The launch and success of this program would not have been possible if we do not have companies to work with. We are glad that several companies have already signed up with us to become hosts, and they also have senior employees who are willing to share their time, wisdom and experiences to mentor young people who will be the future of the IT sector," the representative added.

