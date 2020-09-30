Anzeige
Mittwoch, 30.09.2020
WKN: 936957 ISIN: BE0003770840 Ticker-Symbol: L3R 
Frankfurt
30.09.20
17:20 Uhr
80,20 Euro
+0,20
+0,25 %
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
BEL Mid
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
30.09.2020 | 17:53
Leasinvest Real Estate Comm. VA: Leasinvest Real Estate SCA: Important lease in the building Mercator in Luxembourg

New lease for a floor in the building Mercator

Leasinvest Real Estate has just concluded a new lease for 1,560 m² with CHL - 'Centre Hospitalier de Luxembourg', in the building Mercator located Route d'Arlon 110-112 in the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg. This new lease concretises the in-principle agreement already announced in the half-year financial report published on 19 August 2020. The rent price amounts to € 22/m²/month and the contract starts tomorrow, 1 October 2020.

The building Mercator has a total surface area of 8,641 m² of offices, spread across 5 floors and comprises 104 parking spaces, and benefits from an exceptional location in the capital of the Grand Duchy along the Route d'Arlon, one of the main axes to the City of Luxembourg. Moreover, the building Mercator is located nearby Luxembourg's main hospital, around which an important number of (para)medical businesses are located.

This transaction was realised with the intervention of Cushman & Wakefield.

Michel Van Geyte, CEO: "We are pleased to announce this important lease thanks to the efforts of our commercial teams in this Covid-crisis period, and to see that our investment strategy focused on high-quality and well-located buildings pays off."

Sale of a logistics building in the Brixton Business Park

On 28 September 2020 the notarial deed for the sale of a logistics building in the Brixton Business Park was passed, a retail-logistics park in Zaventem, for an amount of € 3 million. The sales price is in line with the latest valuation as recorded in the half-year figures on 30 June 2020. The building represented an annual rent of € 0.2 million.

For more information, contact

Leasinvest Real Estate

MICHEL VAN GEYTE

Chief Executive Officer

T: +32 3 238 98 77

E: michel.van.geyte@leasinvest.be

On LEASINVEST REAL ESTATE SCA

Leasinvest Real Estate SCA is a Public BE-REIT (SIR/GVV) that invests in high quality and well-located retail buildings and offices in the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, Belgium and Austria.

On 30/06/2020 the total fair value of the directly held real estate portfolio of Leasinvest amounts to € 1.11 billion, spread across the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg (53%), Belgium (31%) and Austria (16%).

Moreover, Leasinvest is one of the most important real estate investors in Luxembourg.

The public BE-REIT is listed on Euronext Brussels and has a market capitalization of approximately € 479 million (value 29/09/2020).

  • 2020 09 30_LRE_Mercator lease_ENG (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/5cdd23f7-97c2-4637-b71e-8d6978a75fc5)
© 2020 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
