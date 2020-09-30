Anzeige
Mittwoch, 30.09.2020
WKN: A14UQC ISIN: FR0012333284 Ticker-Symbol: 2X1 
Tradegate
30.09.20
16:31 Uhr
19,180 Euro
+0,120
+0,63 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
ACCESSWIRE
30.09.2020 | 18:20
ABIVAX: Abivax Announces the Release of its 2020 Half-Year Financial Report

PARIS, FRANCE / ACCESSWIRE / September 30, 2020 / Abivax (Euronext Paris: FR0012333284 - ABVX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company harnessing the immune system to develop novel treatments for inflammatory diseases, viral diseases and cancer, today announces the publication of its 2020 half-year financial report. This document is available in electronic version on the website of the company (www.abivax.com) and on the website of the French financial markets authority, AMF (www.amf-france.org).

About Abivax (www.abivax.com)

Abivax, a clinical stage biotechnology company, is mobilizing the body's natural immune machinery to treat patients with autoimmune diseases, viral infections, and cancer. Abivax is listed on Euronext compartment C (ISIN: FR0012333284 - Mnémo: ABVX). Based in Paris and Montpellier, Abivax has two drug candidates in clinical development, ABX464 to treat severe inflammatory diseases, and ABX196 to treat hepatocellular carcinoma.

More information on the company is available at www.abivax.com. Follow us on Twitter @ABIVAX_.

Contacts:

Abivax
Finance Department
Didier Blondel
didier.blondel@abivax.com
+33 1 53 83 08 41

Investors
LifeSci Advisors
Chris Maggos
chris@lifesciadvisors.com
+41 79 367 6254

Press Relations & Investors Europe
MC Services AG
Anne Hennecke
anne.hennecke@mc-services.eu
+49 211 529 252 22

Public Relations France
Actifin
Ghislaine Gasparetto
ggasparetto@actifin.fr
+33 6 21 10 49 24

Public Relations France
DGM Conseil
Thomas Roborel de Climens
thomasdeclimens@dgm-conseil.fr
+33 6 14 50 15 84

Public Relations USA
Rooney Partners LLC
Marion Janic
mjanic@rooneyco.com
+1 212 223 4017

SOURCE: ABIVAX



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/608517/Abivax-Announces-the-Release-of-its-2020-Half-Year-Financial-Report

© 2020 ACCESSWIRE
