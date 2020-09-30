NASDAQ Derivatives Markets has carried out a re-calculation of options, forwards and futures in Tele2 AB (TEL2B) due to an extra dividend. For details regarding the re-calculation please see exchange notice 101/20. Adjusted series have received an "X" or "Y" in the series designation, and have also received new ISIN codes and product IDs which can be found in the attached files. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=792638