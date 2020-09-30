DJ Aquis Stock Exchange: Withdrawal from Aquis Stock Exchange

Aquis Stock Exchange (AQSE) Aquis Stock Exchange: Withdrawal from Aquis Stock Exchange 30-Sep-2020 / 17:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Withdrawal from Aquis Stock Exchange The following company will be withdrawn from the AQSE Growth Market with effect from close of business today, 30/09/2020. SATIVA GROUP PLC Symbol: SATI ISIN: GB00BFX17474 The Regulation Department Aquis Stock Exchange 77 Cornhill London EC3V 3QQ Tel: 0203 597 6361 Email: aqseregulation@aquis.eu Website:www.aquis.eu/aquis-stock-exchange [1] Category Code: MSCM TIDM: AQSE LEI Code: 213800AMGNBSOCOSDN11 Sequence No.: 85174 EQS News ID: 1137935 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=aec00f4ef4b57cc4539cb2836653bb20&application_id=1137935&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 30, 2020 12:00 ET (16:00 GMT)