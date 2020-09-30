Enterprise Diversified, Inc.: Willow Oak Asset Management and SVN Capital Announce Partnership

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 30, 2020 / Willow Oak Asset Management, LLC ("Willow Oak Asset Management" or "Willow Oak") announced that SVN Capital, LLC ("SVN") has joined the Willow Oak platform of funds and will benefit from Willow Oak's fund management services ("FMS") offering.

As a Willow Oak partner, SVN will establish greater operational infrastructure through FMS and support its goals for growth while ensuring that the portfolio manager stays focused on investing. Willow Oak will own a stake in SVN Capital's management company and earn a revenue share as a permanent partner.

Shreekkanth ("Shree") Viswanathan founded SVN Capital in 2018, offering investment services through separately managed accounts and more recently launching a private partnership in 2020. Focusing on compounders and special situation opportunities in the global market, Shree's background in corporate finance, business development, and mergers and acquisitions has equipped him to find unique opportunities across market caps, industries, and geographies.

Steven Kiel of Willow Oak commented on the partnership, "We are thrilled to welcome SVN as the newest member of the Willow Oak platform, which also includes Alluvial, Arquitos, Bonhoeffer, and Focused Compounding. Shree has a distinguished background and will add his unique expertise to our network. We look forward to a long and mutually beneficial partnership."

"I am very excited to join the Willow Oak platform," said Shree Viswanathan. "This partnership will enable me to concentrate solely on investing. The Willow Oak team of professionals will now manage the day-to-day operations and implement best practices regarding administration, investor relations, marketing, technology, and compliance. Not only will I have more time to focus on the portfolio, but I will also have the opportunity to collaborate and brainstorm with other managers in the Willow Oak network. I am confident this move will benefit SVN, as well as my current and future investors."

To learn more about SVN Capital, please visit svncapital.com.

About SVN Capital, LLC

SVN Capital, LLC is an asset management company founded in 2018 and run by Shreekkanth ("Shree") Viswanathan. SVN includes separately managed accounts and a private investment partnership.

About Willow Oak Asset Management, LLC

Willow Oak Asset Management, LLC is a wholly owned subsidiary of Enterprise Diversified, Inc. Willow Oak is a flexible platform of private investment partnerships that are independently run by unique internal and external fund managers uncovering uncommon opportunities. Willow Oak offers operational support to our fund partners through tailored fund management services.

About Enterprise Diversified, Inc. (OTCQB:SYTE)

Enterprise Diversified, Inc. is primarily focused on partnering with alternative asset managers in addition to holding interests in companies associated with internet access, real estate, and home services. Copies of Enterprise Diversified's press releases and additional information about the company are available at enterprisediversified.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Matters discussed in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides safe harbor protections for forward-looking statements in order to encourage companies to provide prospective information about their business. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements, which are other than statements of historical facts. These statements are not guaranties of future performance, and actual results may differ materially from those forecasted.

The Company desires to take advantage of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and is including this cautionary statement in connection with this safe harbor legislation. The words "believe," "anticipate," "intends," "estimate," "forecast," "project," "plan," "potential," "may," "should," "expect," "pending," and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based upon various assumptions, many of which are based, in turn, upon further assumptions. Although we believe that these assumptions were reasonable when made, because these assumptions are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies which are difficult or impossible to predict and are beyond our control, we cannot assure you that we will achieve or accomplish these expectations, beliefs, or projections.

Contact:

Jessica Greer

(434) 336-7737

info@willowoakfunds.com

SOURCE: Enterprise Diversified, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/608492/Willow-Oak-Asset-Management-and-SVN-Capital-Announce-Partnership