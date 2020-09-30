Valeo has developed the world's most powerful air-sterilization system for bus and motor coach cabins.

The system eliminates, upon activation and in a single airflow cycle, more than 95 percent of viruses, including Covid-19, as well as any bacteria or mold present in the air circulating in the cabin.

Irrespective of the source of infection, whether inside or outside the vehicle, Valeo-designed modules are effective throughout the vehicle's journey with passengers onboard.

The Valeo devices are available as a standalone solution box or they can be directly integrated into a vehicle's air conditioning system. They use ultraviolet light technology similar to that used in medical and hospital facilities. The UV rays work as both a bactericide and a germicide and can kill microbes such as viruses and pathogens. The rays stop these microbes from spreading and can be used as an alternative to other disinfection methods, avoiding the use of chemical products.

Valeo has created a unique solution integrating a UV light provided by one of the leading global experts in the technology, and a "light labyrinth", which blocks the UV rays from spreading outside of the metal box, ensuring that passengers are never exposed to them. Only air circulating in the ventilation box is purified by the light.

The Institute of Medical Virology at the Goethe University Hospital in Frankfurt, Germany, confirmed in July the technology's virucidal efficacy.

The Valeo solution recently has been integrated as original equipment in vehicles manufactured by a Brazilian bus maker. It is designed to be compatible with buses and motor coaches of all types and sizes, air-conditioned or not, and to withstand all weather conditions.

Valeo now plans to bring these systems to markets in Europe, the Americas and Asia. Valeo's air purifiers also will be offered to operators of vehicles already on the road since they can be adapted to existing ventilation systems or retrofitted to non-air-conditioned vehicles.

Valeo also is working to roll out this technology to passenger vehicles.

Valeo is transforming vehicles into health shields

First came masks for people, now masks for vehicles. Valeo has developed highly-effective vehicle cabin-air filters, which act as a barrier against every type of air pollution. Thanks to three layers of non-woven material and a natural coating made up of polyphenols from plants, fruits, vegetables and good oxidants, they block ultra-fine particles, harmful gases, fungi, mold and certain viral particles of more than 0.3µm (or 0.0003mm).

The protection level of Valeo's filters has been certified by two independent certification bodies TÜV Sud in Europe and CATARC (China Automotive Technology and Research Center Co., Ltd.) in China noting that they block 96 percent of pollen allergens and 99.8 percent of viruses, including coronaviruses. They are therefore compliant with ISO 18184, which specifies the testing methods that must be used to determine the antiviral activity of textile products.

Thanks to Valeo's highly effective filters, the air in an average-sized car cabin (3 cu.m) is purified in under 5 minutes just by turning on the air conditioning. The filters can be adapted to a large number of vehicles, even if the car model was not originally equipped with one, and can be found at specialized automotive parts distributors.

Valeo is an automotive supplier, partner to all automakers worldwide. As a technology company, Valeo proposes innovative products and systems that contribute to the reduction of CO2 emissions and to the development of intuitive driving. In 2019, the Group generated sales of 19.2 billion euros and invested 13 percent of its original equipment sales in Research and Development. Valeo has 190 plants, 20 research centers, 43 development centers and 15 distribution platforms, and at June 30, 2020 employed 102,400 people in 33 countries worldwide. Valeo is listed on the Paris Stock Exchange.

