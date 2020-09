Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 30, 2020) - Gold Rush Cariboo Corp. (TSXV: GDBO) (OTC: SGRWF) ("Gold Rush" or the "Company") announces today that it is proposing to consolidate the outstanding common shares of the Company (the "Common Shares") on the basis of at least fifteen (15) pre-consolidated Common Shares for one (1) post-consolidated Common Shares (the "Proposed Consolidation"). Management and the Board of Directors have concluded that the Consolidation is necessary and in the best interests of the Company.

The Consolidation will not change a shareholder's proportionate ownership in the Company to the rights of holder of the Common Shares. The Consolidation is subject to the Company receiving all necessary regulatory approvals, including approval of the TSX Venture Exchange and obtaining shareholder approval at the Company's upcoming annual and special meeting of its shareholder. The Company anticipates holding the annual and special meeting of its shareholders on Wednesday, December 2, 2020.

