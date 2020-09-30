Content Guru global leader in cloud contact center solutions, has announced that Cognosante, major public sector Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) firm, has rapidly deployed its pure-play Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS) service offering, storm, to support a government loan program.

Cognosante is a technology company on a mission to transform health and human services systems in the US. It helps large public sector organizations modernize and optimize their customer experience programs, enterprise systems solutions, data integration efforts, data standards, and business process operations.

In the face of a global health crisis, Cognosante chose Content Guru's storm solution to support a large federal agency, due to its virtually limitless scalability, unmatched integration capabilities, and cutting-edge AI technology.

Working to an extremely tight deadline, Content Guru enabled 100 contact center agents to move to a remote working model in less than 48 hours, a timeframe unheard of in the industry. After just 10 days, Content Guru scaled the project to support over 350 agents, with a peak daily call volume just over 110,000 calls. In total, storm has processed almost 3 million calls for Cognosante since July 1st 2020.

Content Guru has a rich and reliable history in the public sector. Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, it has worked with large organisations, including the UK's National Health Service (NHS) and the Department of Work and Pensions (DWP) Universal Credit, to keep essential operations running in the face of huge disruption and unpredictable contact volumes.

Andrew Casson, Vice President of Sales in the US at Content Guru, commented: "I am pleased with how quickly and smoothly this project deployment with Cognosante has gone. Content Guru has a wealth of experience in the public and private sectors globally, and we are able to deploy our award-winning cloud solution muchfaster than our competitors. Going forward, we look forward to working on similar projects, and helping more organisations deliver a best-in-class customer experience at scale, and while working remotely."

Steven Gift, Senior Director of Contact Centre Operations at Cognosante, added: "Typically, a project of this scale would take months to deploy in the public sector arena. As such, we are delighted with the work the Content Guru team has done to furnish us with the storm solution within such a short time frame. We have processed a huge number of calls for an large federal agency during the pandemic, and storm has coped seamlessly with this traffic."

