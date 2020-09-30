Amzur Technologies, Inc. (Amzur) Announces Continuing Growth During 15th Anniversary

TAMPA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / September 28, 2020 / Amzur continues to report strong growth in 2020, reflecting the 15-year-old company's commitment to innovative, flexible, boutique solutions and services that address the changing needs of small and medium-sized businesses amid the challenging circumstances of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Amzur has been recognized with TechServe Alliance's "Excellence Award" for three consecutive years and was named on the prestigious "Inc. 5000" for five consecutive years.



In the past seven years, Amzur has overcome bottlenecks and leveraged its passions to finance and/or support a number of small businesses because we believe in developing startups. Since Amzur CEO Bala Nemani joined the team, we have incubated:

eTeki, a startup offering an interview-as-a-service platform.

EVoke, a cloud platform for electric vehicle (EV) charging, energy management, and grid interaction.

BridgeThings, which provides sensor-cloud solutions.

XProc Solutions, offering a low-code application development tool.

NetSuite Professional Services (NSPS).

This year has been challenging for everyone, but Amzur's dedicated team has managed to persevere regardless, all while launching Amzur Energy Services and relaunching the Engineering and Development team as Product Engineering Services. Amzur's evolution into the application development realm showcases our flexibility as an agile IT service provider serving niche B2Bs needs. It allows us to provide existing and potential customers with a range of new services, from emergency scripting to immediate information on industry trends and benchmarks. To ensure Amzur continually adds value, we are also launching our own corporate alumni association, the Amzur Club, to honor former, current, and future associates.

"To celebrate 15 years in business is significant for our company, and we are very proud to have reached this milestone," Bala Nemani says. "We are incredibly grateful to our talented and hardworking associates who have helped shape our company into what it is today. Thanks to Amzur's efficiency and reliability in meeting fast turnaround times and aggressive go-live timelines, our client satisfaction levels continue to rank highly against our competitors, and many of our clients have been with us since day one. We thank you for your ratings and your loyalty."

About Amzur Technologies, Inc.: Amzur's mission is one of mutual success. As a trusted agile IT partner at every stage in the digital transformation lifecycle, we deliver holistic talent strategy, customer-centric consulting services, and a logical path forward for our clients. Based in Tampa, Florida, with a workforce of 300 across three countries, Amzur offers technology services ranging from NetSuite Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) consultation to Distributed Energy Resource (DER) implementation at a size and scale that provides optimal flexibility. Our expertise also spans Artificial Intelligence, Internet of Things, IT Staffing, Product Engineering Services, and so much more. For more information, visit https://amzur.com or connect with us on LinkedIn.

For media inquiries, contact marketing@amzur.com

SOURCE: Amzur Technologies, Inc.

