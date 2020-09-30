Anzeige
Mittwoch, 30.09.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 645 internationalen Medien
WKN: 915439 ISIN: CA88338H1001 Ticker-Symbol: TQ8 
Frankfurt
30.09.20
15:49 Uhr
1,850 Euro
+0,020
+1,09 %
Theratechnologies to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 4th Annual NASH Investor Conference on October 5

MONTREAL, Sept. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Theratechnologies Inc. (Theratechnologies) (TSX: TH) (NASDAQ: THTX), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies, today announced that Dr. Christian Marsolais, Senior Vice President and Chief Medical Officer, will present at the H.C. Wainwright 4th Annual NASH Investor Conference on Monday, October 5, 2020 at 4:30 p.m. ET.

A live webcast of his presentation will be accessible at https://journey.ct.events/view/2ae02d3e-4e70-4522-bbba-b3fdb9b57e35. A replay of the webcast will be available one hour after the conclusion of the live event.

About Theratechnologies
Theratechnologies, on SEDAR at www.sedar.comand on EDGAR at www.sec.gov

For media inquiries:
Denis Boucher
Vice-President, Communications and Corporate Affairs
514-336-7800

For investor inquiries:
Leah Gibson
Senior Director, Investor Relations
lgibson@theratech.com
617-356-1009

